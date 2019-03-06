Photo: Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images)

In 2011, when Donald J. Trump was just a really obnoxious civilian Twitter troll, he wasn’t just pushing for then-President Barack Obama to prove that he wasn’t a Kenyan operative he also wanted proof that the best president to ever grace the White House wasn’t a terrible student.



Also in 2011, Donnie boy was pushing to get his own grades hidden because he didn’t want anyone to know that he was in remedial reading.

Evan Jones, headmaster of the New York Military Academy when Trump attended, claims the superintendent of the elite private school “came to me in a panic because he had been accosted by prominent, wealthy alumni of the school who were Mr. Trump’s friends and who wanted to keep his records secret,” according to The Washington Post. “He said, ‘You need to go grab that record and deliver it to me because I need to deliver it to them.’ ”

The superintendent, Jeffrey Coverdale, confirmed Monday to the Post that he was asked by the school’s board of trustees to hand over Trump’s grades but he initially refused.

“I was given directives, part of which I could follow but part of which I could not, and that was handing them over to the trustees,” he said. “I moved them elsewhere on campus where they could not be released. It’s the only time I ever moved an alumnus’s records.”

Advertisement

Why wouldn’t Trump want his grades public? He’s boasted that he was top of his class during his days at NYMA. Is it because the president is full of shit and thus doesn’t want his grades to definitively prove that he was a dumbass?

The president’s former fixer and right hand man for a decade, Michael Cohen, testified before Congress that part of his job was to prevent the Dotard’s grades from ever seeing the light of day. Cohen claimed that Trump ordered him “to threaten his high school, his colleges and the College Board to never release his grades or SAT scores,” The Post reported.

Trump declined The Post’s request in 2016 to see his academic records, telling them, “I’m not letting you look at anything.”

Advertisement

Trump has also boasted of being top of his class while attending University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton business program, except his name isn’t on the dean’s list or any list really.

But, let’s get back to this strong-arming of his military academy grades.

Trump told The Post during the 2016 campaign that he was sent to the school because he was a dumbass. Fine, he claims he was a “wise guy” and they wanted to get him in line. He also claims that he “did very well under the military system. I became one of the top guys at the whole school.”

Advertisement

Jones and Coverdale refused to tell The Post what was on Trump’s transcript.

“I know for a fact that in 2011, the decision was made by the superintendent to remove those records and secure them so no one on the staff could get to them,” said Richard Pezzullo, a graduate who worked closely with school officials in a drive to save the school, which was then in financial distress. “People had been making inquiries, and there was a paramount interest in securing those records.”



In the end the military academy did Trump’s bidding. His transcript has been sealed and the contents safe from public view, but that didn’t stop Twitter from having a field day with the hashtag SummaCumLiar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

and my favorite: