Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Before heading off to El Paso, Texas, where a white boy trumped up by divisive language from the highest office in the land took the lives of 22 people and injured dozens more, President Racist Thanos found time to send out one more hateful tweet.



“Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement — & be quiet!” Trump tweeted just before midnight on Tuesday, the Washington Post reports.

I say this with all due respect to the office of the president and a firm grasp on bitch-assness, having watched over 30 years of professional football and the diva antics that come with all receivers, but the president of the United States is a whole bitch.



Advertisement

It’s been four days since a gunman opened fire in El Paso, killing 22 people and wounding several dozen more, and your farewell tweet before leaving Washington, D.C., to visit El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, on a reported “help heal” mission is to try and discredit a native son of Texas?

This proves that the president’s hollow and heartless teleprompter address to the nation calling for unity and love on Monday was all bullshit. I mean we all knew it was bullshit, but the president wasted no time going right back to the divisive well that has been his fountain of misogynistic phrases, xenophobic rants and racist dog whistles that has guided his entire presidency.

Advertisement

Trump claimed Monday that “now is the time to set destructive partisanship aside—so destructive—and find the courage to answer hatred with unity, devotion and love,” the Post reports.

Well, that was all bullshit, because, as the Post notes, on Tuesday he was back on his fuckshit.

Advertisement

O’Rourke was not only raised in Texas, he’s been critical of the president’s white nationalist rhetoric, which Republicans seem to ignore and are now blaming on everything from the internet to video games (one batshit crazy Ohio lawmaker has even blamed trans people.)

From the Post:

O’Rourke suggested that Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric helped inspire the shooter, who police believe left a manifesto that raged against a “Hispanic invasion of Texas.” “We have a president right now who traffics in this hatred, who incites this violence, who calls Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals, calls asylum seekers animals and an infestation,” O’Rourke said at a vigil on Sunday. The Democrat hasn’t been alone in El Paso in criticizing the president. When Trump visits the city on Wednesday, he’ll likely face protests and local leaders with angry questions about his regular verbal attacks on immigrants and his lack of gun control proposals. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), who won O’Rourke’s seat last fall, said on Tuesday she would skip Trump’s visit and instead attend a demonstration against his leadership.

Advertisement

In an attempt to come for O’Rourke, Trump went to an overused jab against the Democratic hopeful, claiming that he’s using a made-up nickname to connect with Hispanics. I call this pulling a reverse Ted Cruz or Nikki Haley, both of whom ditched their ethnic-sounding names for more white-adjacent names.

Ted Cruz was born Rafael Edward Cruz.

Nikki Haley was born Nimrata Randhawa.

But get this shit: Victor Davis Hanson, a historian with Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, was on the show of Fox News’ biggest used penny loafer, Tucker Carlson, and claimed that O’Rourke was basically another Rachel Nkechi Amare Diallo Dolezal. He added that O’Rourke has “found something that’s not white that . . . can translate into a careerist advantage.”

Advertisement

O’Rourke didn’t take the president’s diss sitting down, tweeting:

Advertisement

And not that he even had to prove anything, but O’Rourke told the Washington Post that he’s been called Beto since he was a kid.

There is even a photo of a preschool O’Rourke wearing a sweater with word “Beto” across the front.

Advertisement

And another of a young O’Rourke posed with Rev. Jesse Jackson from 1984 that’s signed to “Beto.”

Advertisement

Why would the president of hatred let the truth or reality or a preschool photo stop him from sending out a hateful message right before visiting victims of a hateful act that his hate created when America keeps proving that his hate works?