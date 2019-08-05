Screenshot: YouTube

In the stretchiest stretching of all logic that can be remotely elongated, this might be the biggest stretch of all time by a Republican attempting to blame a mass shooting on anything but bigotry, white supremacy, mental illness or “video games.”



After shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas left 29 people dead and several others injured, an Ohio lawmaker took to Facebook to blame the massacres on everything from “homosexual marriage” to the legalization of marijuana.



According to HuffPost, State Rep. Candice Keller claimed that Democrats were playing the “blame game,” which she believes happens after every mass shooting. Because Keller, who is from Middletown, a small city 30 miles south of Dayton, where a gunman killed nine on Sunday—knows exactly where the blame should be placed, she used Facebook to point out all of the atrocities that she believes have contributed to this societal illness which only seems to infect white men.



“Why not place the blame where it belongs?” Keller asked before jotting down her long list of ills:



The breakdown of the traditional American family (thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates); fatherlessness, a subject no one discuses or believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the relaxing of laws against criminals (open borders); the acceptance of recreational marijuana; failed school policies (hello parents who defend misbehaving students); disrespect to law enforcement (thank you, Obama); hatred of our veterans (thank you, professional athletes who hate our flag and National Anthem); the Dem Congress, many members whom are open anti-Semitic; the culture, which totally ignores the importance of God and the church (until they elect a President); state officeholders, who have no interest whatsoever in learning about our Constitution and the Second Amendement; and snowflakes, who can’t accept a duly-elected President.

Keller concluded the post, writing: “Did I forget anybody? The list is long. And the fury will continue,” HuffPost reports. While Keller’s list isn’t visible to people who aren’t her friends, Twitter has worked its magic.

Keller confirmed to the Cincinnati Enquirer that she wrote the comment, which is reportedly still published to Keller’s private Facebook page, but she didn’t return HuffPost’s request for comment.

A gunman walked into an El Paso Walmart Saturday and killed 22 people while wounding 26. On Sunday, a shooter walked through Dayton’s downtown Oregon District, killed nine and wounded 27.

But Keller wants to talk about Pose, kneeling during the national anthem, and weed, and not the white supremacist doctrine being whistled like Dixie from the highest office in the land.

Why all this matters?

HuffPost notes that “Keller announced in May that she is running for the state Senate in 2020.”

God help us.

