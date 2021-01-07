Photo : MANDEL NGAN ( Getty Images )

The president of people who raided Congress like Wal mart was having a sale on those singing fish plaques, has been banned from Facebook until he is out of office, which is the equivalent of Sonic fast food establishment banning me from eating there when I’ve never seen a goddamn Sonic in my life.



Despite Facebook being the prime and most times only social media for people in his age bracket, I don’t believe that the president Facebooks. However, t hat didn’t stop Mark Zuckerberg from banning the president while letting him know that Russia is still on Facebook so he can just Facebook from their account. Meanwhile, Lil Boosie still can’t get into his Instagram account, but whatever, racism.



Facebook’s chief executive noted Thursday that the drama queen of a president wouldn’t be allowed on the site he barely uses after his weaponizing of social media led to a riot by terrorists in the U.S. Capitol.



“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg wrote, the Washington Post reports. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”



Following suit, Tom has banned the president from MySpace. He’s also been banned from Vine, Friendster, and Yik Yak. He still has an active Tumblr account.



From the Post:



On Wednesday, Twitter punished Trump over a series of tweets that sought to cast doubt over the 2020 presidential race. One included a video in which Trump spread disinformation about the election’s outcome, even as he told rioters to leave the House and Senate at a time when lawmakers had started the process of certifying Joseph Biden as the next president. Another tweet attributed the violent mob’s actions to the widely disproved claim that votes had been “stripped away from great patriots.” Twitter required Trump to delete the tweets to obtain access to his account, but it made clear it plans to escalate its enforcement efforts and suspend the president permanently if he continues to break its rules.

Trump’s Twitter ban has been lifted but he’s not tweeted, yet. Which means that either Jared or Ivanka have hidden his phone.

