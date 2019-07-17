Photo: Stephanie Keith (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has been trying to distance himself from another faux billionaire, Jeffrey Epstein, now that the—well, no one knows what it is exactly Epstein does for money, just that he has a lot of it; just think of him as the reverse Tommy from Martin—rich guy with no job was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges earlier this month. Epstein’s charges include “sexually exploiting and abusing dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among others,” ABC News reports.



Trump claims that the two were never really friends like that and that he stopped kicking it with Epstein some 15 years ago, but unearthed footage by NBC News from a Trump party in 1992 appears to paint a different picture about the extent of their friendship.

According to the Daily Beast, wild-man Trump is shown at Mar-a-Lago dancing it up with “cheerleaders for the Buffalo Bills, who were in town for a game against the Miami Dolphins.” At one point, Trump smacks a woman’s fanny. At another, he shakes the hands of a few guests, which include Epstein. The Daily Beast notes that the footage was supposed to be a part of a talk show profiling the real-estate “mogul,” who was gifted property worth millions from his father, after his divorce.

The footage shows Trump with some really weird, bushy and possibly dyed eyebrows, dancing with various women. At one point, Trump talks with Epstein, and while most of the conversation is hard to hear, Trump is shown pointing and appears to say to Epstein, “Look at her, back there. She’s hot,” according to the Daily Beast. Epstein agrees, then Trump says something that makes Epstein fold over laughing.

The Root can’t confirm but it’s believed that Trump told Epstein that he was going to use his connections with Russia to steal the 2016 election, become president and that Russia would be holding America hostage over Trump pee-pee tapes.

The newly unearthed video showing Trump and Epstein kicking it at Mar-a-Lago happened the same year that Trump reportedly held a private party for a members-only “calendar girl” competition that was made up of Trump, Epstein and “28 girls,” the New York Times reports.

The Daily Beast notes that Trump downplayed his relationship with Epstein recently saying: “I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him...I was not a fan.”



But in 2002, Trump told New York magazine that Epstein was “a terrific guy” and “a lot of fun to be with,” adding: “It is even said that [Epstein] likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” He also reportedly flew with Epstein on Trump’s private plane. Trump hasn’t commented on why he and Epstein fell out some 15 years ago, but the rumors regarding both men have been salacious, if not criminal.

“Federal prosecutors indicted Epstein this month, charging him with sex trafficking and accusing him of using his fortune to create a vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit,” the Daily Beast reports.