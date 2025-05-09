Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Trump and Jasmine Crockett Spar on Socials, Biden Reads Trump for Filth, Candace Owens Calls out T.I. For Fakery, Why Atlanta Hasn't Had a White Mayor in 50 Years and Other Political News

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Politics

Trump and Jasmine Crockett Spar on Socials, Biden Reads Trump for Filth, Candace Owens Calls out T.I. For Fakery, Why Atlanta Hasn't Had a White Mayor in 50 Years and Other Political News

A collection of our best posts of the week in politics.

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Trump and Jasmine Crockett Spar on Socials, Biden Reads Trump for Filth, Candace Owens Calls out T.I. For Fakery, Why Atlanta Hasn&#39;t Had a White Mayor in 50 Years and Other Political News
Photo: Jemal Countess, Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), David McNew (Getty Images), Jason Davis, Paras Griffin (Getty Images), Marcus Ingram, Rick Friedman, Paras Griffin (Getty Images), Screenshot: BBC News (YouTube), Image: Central Press/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 8

Trump Comes For Rep. Crockett Again, But Check Out How She Responded

Trump Comes For Rep. Crockett Again, But Check Out How She Responded

Image for article titled Trump and Jasmine Crockett Spar on Socials, Biden Reads Trump for Filth, Candace Owens Calls out T.I. For Fakery, Why Atlanta Hasn&#39;t Had a White Mayor in 50 Years and Other Political News
Photo: Jemal Countess, Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

The beef between Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett and President Donald Trump just hit a new low. Crockett is no stranger to criticizing Trump, and we all know how the president gets down when it comes to throwing insults. So of course, the latest battle between the duo didn’t disappoint. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 8

Biden Reads Trump for Complete Filth in First Post-White House Interview— and He Doesn’t Hold Back

Biden Reads Trump for Complete Filth in First Post-White House Interview— and He Doesn’t Hold Back

Image for article titled Trump and Jasmine Crockett Spar on Socials, Biden Reads Trump for Filth, Candace Owens Calls out T.I. For Fakery, Why Atlanta Hasn&#39;t Had a White Mayor in 50 Years and Other Political News
Screenshot: BBC News (YouTube)

Former President Joe Biden did NOT hold back with his comments on how current President Donald Trump is doing his second time in office. While he said it was a difficult decision to leave his term early, he says it’s even more difficult watching Trump put our country at risk. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 8

Latinx Voters Say Trump Fooled Them, but Don’t Expect Black Twitter to Care... Anymore

Latinx Voters Say Trump Fooled Them, but Don’t Expect Black Twitter to Care... Anymore

Image for article titled Trump and Jasmine Crockett Spar on Socials, Biden Reads Trump for Filth, Candace Owens Calls out T.I. For Fakery, Why Atlanta Hasn&#39;t Had a White Mayor in 50 Years and Other Political News
Photo: David McNew (Getty Images)

It’s too late to get their money back, but Latinx voters are expressing buyer’s remorse after electing President Donald Trump. More than half of Latinx voters confidently casted their ballots for him, and after just 108 days of Trump back in the White House, folks are having regrets... but it’s way too late! - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 8

5 Reasons We Should Be Very Scared About Trump’s Attempt to Segregate Schools Again

5 Reasons We Should Be Very Scared About Trump’s Attempt to Segregate Schools Again

Image for article titled Trump and Jasmine Crockett Spar on Socials, Biden Reads Trump for Filth, Candace Owens Calls out T.I. For Fakery, Why Atlanta Hasn&#39;t Had a White Mayor in 50 Years and Other Political News
Image: Central Press/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s Justice Department lifted a school desegregation order in Louisiana last week. The administration said that that the fact that the order was still on the books was a “historical wrong.” They also said that they were looking to end other desegregation orders that put “an unnecessary burden on schools.” This is not good. - Lawrence Ware Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 8

Candace Owens Calls T.I. Out for Being A Closeted What!?!!

Candace Owens Calls T.I. Out for Being A Closeted What!?!!

Image for article titled Trump and Jasmine Crockett Spar on Socials, Biden Reads Trump for Filth, Candace Owens Calls out T.I. For Fakery, Why Atlanta Hasn&#39;t Had a White Mayor in 50 Years and Other Political News
Photo: Jason Davis, Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

While T.I. was busying jumping off stages to defend his wife, one conservative commentator had some choice words for him. We all know Candace Owens is quick to call out her critics, so even though years have passed since the drama between the two, T.I. is back in Owens’ hot seat. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 8

The True Story Behind Why Atlanta Hasn’t Had a White Mayor Since 1974

The True Story Behind Why Atlanta Hasn’t Had a White Mayor Since 1974

Atlanta mayors (L-R) Keisha Lance Bottoms, Maynard Jackson, and Kasim Reed
Atlanta mayors (L-R) Keisha Lance Bottoms, Maynard Jackson, and Kasim Reed
Photo: Marcus Ingram, Rick Friedman, Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Unlike most cities, especially in the south, Atlanta has consistently been run by Black politicians since 1974, and there’s a secret to it all. The reign of Black mayors can be traced back to one man: Maynard Jackson, who the city’s largest airport is partially named after. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement

8 / 8