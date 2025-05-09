Trump and Jasmine Crockett Spar on Socials, Biden Reads Trump for Filth, Candace Owens Calls out T.I. For Fakery, Why Atlanta Hasn't Had a White Mayor in 50 Years and Other Political News

The beef between Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett and President Donald Trump just hit a new low. Crockett is no stranger to criticizing Trump, and we all know how the president gets down when it comes to throwing insults. So of course, the latest battle between the duo didn’t disappoint. - Phenix S Halley Read More
3 / 8
Former President Joe Biden did NOT hold back with his comments on how current President Donald Trump is doing his second time in office. While he said it was a difficult decision to leave his term early, he says it’s even more difficult watching Trump put our country at risk. - Kalyn Womack Read More
It’s too late to get their money back, but Latinx voters are expressing buyer’s remorse after electing President Donald Trump. More than half of Latinx voters confidently casted their ballots for him, and after just 108 days of Trump back in the White House, folks are having regrets... but it’s way too late! - Phenix S Halley Read More
President Donald Trump’s Justice Department lifted a school desegregation order in Louisiana last week. The administration said that that the fact that the order was still on the books was a “historical wrong.” They also said that they were looking to end other desegregation orders that put “an unnecessary burden on schools.” This is not good. - Lawrence Ware Read More
While T.I. was busying jumping off stages to defend his wife, one conservative commentator had some choice words for him. We all know Candace Owens is quick to call out her critics, so even though years have passed since the drama between the two, T.I. is back in Owens’ hot seat. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Unlike most cities, especially in the south, Atlanta has consistently been run by Black politicians since 1974, and there’s a secret to it all. The reign of Black mayors can be traced back to one man: Maynard Jackson, who the city’s largest airport is partially named after. - Phenix S Halley Read More