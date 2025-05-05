Candace Owens Calls T.I. Out for Being a Closeted MAGA'

While T.I. was busying jumping off stages to defend his wife, one conservative commentator had some choice words for him. We all know Candace Owens is quick to call out her critics, so even though years have passed since the drama between the two, T.I. is back in Owens’ hot seat.

During a recent appearance on the “The Jason Lee Show,” Owens called T.I.— real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.— “such a scam artist. You guys have no idea.” This comes six years after a heated panel between the two at the 2019 REVOLT Summit. Lee, the show host, gave Owens credit for “holding her own” against the “What You Know” rapper on the REVOLT stage, but according to her, there was more to the story.

“The whole thing is an act,” Owens said of T.I. Apparently, the duo had “whole conversations” about politics way before they hit the stage. Owens said in those private discussions, she realized T.I. was “basically conservative,” she said. “Kanye put me in touch with T.I. We talked about stuff,” Owens recalled. Despite their differences— with Owens being a MAGA supporter and T.I. openly condemning President Donald Trump— she said they came to an understanding... but everything changed once they were in front of an audience.

“He turned soon as we got in front of cameras,” Owens said to Lee. “It was a show.” The video of the 2019 interaction went viral on social media. During the discussion, things escalated during a debate over the real motive behind the MAGA slogan.

“Which period was America great that we’re trying to replicate?” TIP asked Owens in 2019. “When you say ‘Make America Great Again,’ which period are we talking about? The period where women couldn’t vote... where we were hanging from trees... the crack era,” the rapper continued. Owens was clearly outnumbered and barely able to get a full rebuttal in, but that didn’t stop folks online from dragging her for filth.

“This woman uses her platform as a BLACK woman to flip the narrative of black oppression and systematic racism and create fallacies in order to get her point across about why she supports a WHITE SUPREMACIST,” @checkoneddie wrote. “I don’t feel bad for her not being able to speak.”

Another user, @DjehutySpeaks tweeted, “TI set fire to Candace’s backside (with that one question)... Candace was tripped up. Hilarious.” Now in 2025, Owens is still upset about how things went down. “He is literally just a whole op,” she continued to Lee. “I have no respect for him.”

T.I. wouldn’t be the first person Owens has called out over their political views. But unlike many of them, TIP is known for using his massive dictionary to clap back when necessary. So far, no response from him.