The Internet is Loving What T.I. Did to Protect His Wife Tiny During a Recent Concert

We love when a man does all that he can to protect his woman and that’s exactly what we saw earlier this week when it came to rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny. And now we know the tea behind it all.

Nat Geo's Jeff Jenkins On Facing Greatest Fears, Building A Plus Size Community & More CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nat Geo's Jeff Jenkins On Facing Greatest Fears, Building A Plus Size Community & More

In a newly resurfaced, viral clip posted to social media, the “Live Your Life” artist could be seen performing onstage in Atlanta, rapping along to his popular song “24's.” And while the things were going well initially, the night took a turn when T.I. observed something going off to the side of the stage where his wife Tiny was standing.

Advertisement

Initially, he momentarily stopped rapping to call attention to the moment, asking questions in an attempt to figure out what was happening but he soon went back to finish the song. However, things clearly weren’t resolved as just a few seconds later, the “What You Know” rapper immediately began running before jumping off the stage entirely and getting in between his wife and an unidentified man.

Advertisement

Once back onstage, T.I. told the crowd:

“That wasn’t nothing but a minor intermission, you dig what I’m saying? I just had to get one thing...if you f*ck with this one, I’mma flip the table. I’m telling you. So leave her alone, if you see me and I ain’t right there [with her], nigga leave her alone. I’ll flip the motherf*cking table.”

Advertisement

In an interview on Yung Joc Streetz “Morning Takeover,” Tiny spoke on the incident, explaining that her husband is extremely protective of her and jumped in because the man that was bothering her was trying to move her from her spot.

Advertisement

“I just can’t ask for no more, like he’s very protective. You bet not even act like you want to...you better not even act like you trying to say something to me,” Tiny said. “The man was basically moving us or whatever. And he kind of told them like, ‘hey, don’t move her. She cool, they with me.’ And so the guy was looking like ‘aight, whatever.’ But he was still moving us again and that man [T.I.] jumped off the stage and went crazy.”

She later added, “everybody was looking at me and I was like ‘I ain’t did nothing.’”

Advertisement

Once the clip began to circulate, folks online praised the rapper for making sure his partner stayed safe and looking out.

“He’s the man, that’s real love” wrote one user on TikTok.

“TI almost caught someone lacking for messing with wife Tiny during concert performance,” said another.

Advertisement

“That man got superpowers the way he jumped off the stage,” one other user joked.

Added another, “Tip has never played about Tiny baby…ask Floyd.”