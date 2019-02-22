Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

In a move that has Vice President Mike Pence’s name all over it, the Trump administration is making a push to prevent family planning clinics that receive federal funding from providing abortions or referring women for abortions, a move that would gut Planned Parenthood of some $60 million in funds.



Before we all go marching down to the White House to yell past the abandoned cars and the weightlifting set on the front lawn, just know that this move by Vice President Pence, who declared at a luncheon, last year, that legal abortion would end in the United States, will be caught up in the court because no one is standing for this.

From the Associated Press:

The policy released Friday by the Health and Human Services Department pleased religious conservatives, a key building block of President Donald Trump’s political base. The administration plan would also prohibit family planning clinics from being housed in the same location as abortion providers. Planned Parenthood has said the administration appears to be targeting them. The final regulation was published Friday on an HHS website. It’s not official until it appears in the Federal Register and the department said there could be “minor editorial changes.” Known as Title X, the family-planning program serves about 4 million women annually, costing taxpayers about $260 million.

New York Attorney General Tish James has called the move “dangerous and unnecessary” and has vowed to take legal action.

Pence has made ending abortions his pet project, which appeases his religious fanatical base and also adds another lock of white hair to his human-helmet-like mane. Mike Pence is also a soggy white sock who won’t eat alone with a woman that isn’t his wife but is perfectly fine telling women (whom he wouldn’t break bread with) what to do with their bodies.