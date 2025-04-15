Tristan Thompson Gets Dragged Over This Shady Move Toward One of His Kids

NBA star Tristan Thompson is once again dealing with negativity after his name recently became a trending topic on social media. But when we tell you why, you’ll more than likely understand.

The online talk starting happening after keen-eyed fans noticed a notable face missing in a recent post he made on Instagram. In the post made over the weekend, the Cleveland Cavaliers star put up a myriad of photos to wish his now seven-year-old daughter True—of whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian—a happy birthday.

“My TuTu is 7 today!! I Can’t believe how time flies. Momma you are literally the light that shines bright In my life,’’ he wrote. “ When I see you I see mommy aka GiGi. True you bring your brothers, mommy and all your cousins soo much happiness you literally spark any room you walk in.”

He went on to describe his daughter as having the “best soul ever” and expressed how proud he was of his “twin.” And while that seemed all fine and dandy on the surface, when his fans and followers began clicking through the rest of the photos he posted, they noticed nearly all of Thompsons kids were in it—except for his nearly four-year-old son Theo.

In case you might’ve missed it, Thompson welcomed yet another son into the world with fitness model Maralee Nichols back in 2021. He initially denied that he was the father as Nichols gave birth to the child just weeks after he and Kardashian had conceived on their second child together via surrogate, according to Page Six.

But eventually, thanks to a paternity test, it was proven that the basketball star was in fact the father and he announced on Instagram in January 2022 that he was looking forward to “amicably” raising his son with Nichols. He would also later agree to pay the model $10,000 per month in child support. As of March 2024, Thompson had to dish out $58,000 in backpay and has never been spotted out publicly with the child.

Considering all this and once they noticed the child’s absence, his followers wasted no time calling him out on it.

“Where’s the other kid???? He has 3,” wrote one user in the comments section of his post.

“Be a dad for all your children. We know Prince, True, Tatu, so tell us what about Teo?” said another.

“Missing one of your children! Not a good dad unless you’re a good dad to all of your children,” said one other user.

Added another : “The fact that you choose which children to acknowledge is sick. No wonder you’re hips wide as hell.”