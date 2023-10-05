Here's Why Tristan Thompson Remains Beloved By Kardashian Clan

To most folks, a man publicly cheating on while you’re pregnant and then having a secret baby with a different woman would be unforgivable. However, that wasn’t enough to deter Khloé Kardashian from letting go of Tristan Thompson.

The pair share two children together and as she recently explained, it’s difficult for her to call it quits altogether. On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 39, talked about Tristan, 32, his younger brother Amari and how Thompson is his caregiver since their mother Andrea died.

Thompson is also living with her as his home undergoes renovation. “I definitely feel overwhelmed and I guess stressed at times, but I’m not the one going through most of the pain here,” Khloé stated.

Kim also chimed in on why she has stayed friends with Thompson despite his cheating ways. “I know you guys are gonna hate me for this, and you’re gonna hate us, and you’re gonna think Khloé’s whatever,” she explained.

“It’s so crazy because he’s such a good friend and he’s such a good dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend.” She also added:

“You want to obviously hate him for that. Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was are so f***ed up, I can’t deny that, and we’ve had our talks about it and had our fights about it... but he’s also shown so many decent things and has been a really good person and friend.”

Khloe also tried to justify that she sympathizes with Thompson. “I lost a parent, I don’t wish that on anybody. I don’t care what you did to me, this is something beyond my pain. My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and be supportive when someone is in need, so everyone do what your moral compass says, I’m gonna do what mine says.”

The questionable choices of the Kardashians has kept their empire afloat for decades—drama is simply their brand.