TMZ has reported that R&B singer Trey Songz—born Tremaine Neverson—turned himself into New York City police after he was accused of punching 2 people in October. Songz, who has a history of being accused of assault—specifically against women—was allegedly booked for the violent altercation but was released.

Per TMZ:

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... TS was busted at the end of November for the alleged incident. We’re told he’s accused of striking 2 people in the face while they were all at a bowling alley back in October, and one of the alleged victims was hospitalized. Trey turned himself in at an NYPD station a few weeks later, and we’re told he was booked, given a desk appearance ticket for assault and released.”



The outlet had previously reported that Songz was accused of punching a woman in the face while inside a bowling alley bathroom. However, TMZ now claims that there was another victim who said that the singer punched him in the eye. The second accuser refused to seek medical treatment for his injuries.

Mitch Schuster, Songz’s attorney, communicated to TMZ:

“We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved. While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrong doing.”



Earlier this year, Songz was cleared of sexual assault charges stemming from a an alleged encounter in Las Vegas. In response to several women accusing the star of sexual misconduct over the years, he took to Twitter to say:

“I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life.”