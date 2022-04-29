Despite legal pushback, on Friday, a new documentary detailing the tragic events that transpired at Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld Festival will be released to the general public.



Advertisement

Titled Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy, the film is directed by Charlie Minn and will feature interviews with several Astroworld survivors and witnesses and other attorneys representing victims. Per MSN, it will also show “cellphone video shot by concertgoers in which people can be heard repeatedly screaming for help.” It’s set to be shown in special screenings planned across 11 cities in Texas, including Dallas, Austin and Houston.

As previously reported by The Root, lawyers for Live Nation—one of the many parties named in several suits stemming the from the deadly event—initially voiced their concerns over the documentary citing the fact that it’s raised “significant issues about efforts to taint the jury pool” and that one of the attorneys who’s filing the suit is involved with the feature. But Minn maintains that his aim was to just paint an authentic picture of what happened so as to prevent a tragedy like this from ever striking again at any festival.

“My job is to make the most truthful, honest, sincere documentary from the victim’s point of view,” he explained. “We need to know about these stories to prevent it from happening again.”

MSN has more:

Scott’s attorneys said in an email Thursday that they don’t know if he has seen the documentary, and referred to the concerns raised by Live Nation when asked if they had any issues with it. “Mr. Scott remains focused on his philanthropic work in his hometown of Houston and in lower-income communities of color across the country, both of which are longstanding efforts,” his attorneys said.

There has been no word yet on an official start date for any Astroworld trials.