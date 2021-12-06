I hate to break it to you, but Netflix is a joke.



If you don’t wanna take my word for it, take it from over 100 comedians who will all be coming together for a comedy festival in the City of Angels next year, aptly titled, well, “Netflix Is a Joke.”



Per Deadline, the weeklong festival be taking place next spring across several Los Angeles venues including Dodgers Stadium, the Orpheum Theater, the Hollywood Improv and the Hollywood Bowl. Presale tickets are currently set to be released on Tuesday with regular tickets opening up to the public the following Friday. The event was postponed last year due to the ongoing pandemic.



Notable comics set to take the stage include Dave Chappelle (ha! Take that, cancel culture), Wanda Sykes, Chris Rock, Deon Cole, Kevin Hart, Craig Robinson, Damon Wayans, Donnell Rawlings, Luenell, Marlon Wayans, Maya Rudolph, Ms. Pat, Nicole Byer, Sam Jay, Plastic Cup Boyz , Mo Gilligan, London Hughes, Janelle Janes, David Arnold, Brian Simpson and more.

“We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our line-up of comedians can’t wait to bring much needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix,” said Robbie Praw, the streamer’s Stand-up and Comedy Formats Director. “Netflix Is A Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new voices in one of the greatest cities in the world.”

Well, I’ll be! Considering everything we’ve all been through the past two years—I guess what the world needs now is a laugh, sweet laugh.

Netflix Is a Joke begins April 29-May 8, 2022. For more information on how to cop your tix, head to netflixisajokefest.com.