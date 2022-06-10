On Thursday, a scheduling hearing in Tory Lanez’s felony assault case for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion became a lot more dramatic when prosecutors questioned lawyers from both sides about the many information leaks in the case.



Per Rolling Stone’s Nancy Dillon on Twitter, “It was supposed to be [a] simple scheduling hearing, but prosecutor raised issue of more alleged ‘leaks’ of discovery, said she’s ‘trying to ascertain source.’ Tory’s lawyer was adamant any leaks are not coming from her ‘watermarked’ discovery, said Tory declined discovery to be safe.”

In case you’ve never seen a single episode of Law & Order, discovery is when opposing counsel exchange information about witnesses and evidence in preparation for the trial.

The high-profile nature of this case has led to multiple leaks of possible evidence and witness statements. Megan’s lawyers have complained about the leaks, while “Tory’s lawyer, Shawn Holly, said Megan, ‘upped the ante’ by speaking to Gayle King on CBS. She says Tory rebuffed calls from CBS pr,” Dillon wrote.

In April, during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the “Savage” artist tearfully recalled the events of the evening, detailing how an argument about leaving a party escalated and she was shot in the foot.

“The argument in the car is getting worse and I don’t want to be in this car no more. ‘Cause I see it’s getting crazy,” she told King. “So I get out the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming, he said, ‘Dance, bitch!’ and he start shooting, and I’m just like, ‘Oh my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared. He is standing up over the window shooting.”

Megan explained that she lied at first, trying to protect everyone at the highly-charged scene from the police. She said she stepped on glass. The lie was revealed when she was taken to the hospital and medical exams proved she was shot.

Tory will be back in court July 28 and the trial is set for Sept. 14.