While the internet was still set ablaze with the falsely rumored death of the Queen of England on Wednesday, hip-hop’s favorite hot girl Megan Thee Stallion was attempting to kill several false narratives surrounding her 2020 assault at the hands of rapper Tory Lanez.

As previously reported by The Root, Lanez was previously ordered to stand trial this month but a judge decided to push the continuation date out to April instead on Wednesday, according to Complex.

Yet and still that didn’t stop some folks—specifically media personality DJ Akademiks—from posting a false update as to what transpired in the court room. In a since deleted tweet, Akademiks claimed that Lanez DNA wasn’t found on the gun allegedly used to shoot the “Girls in the Hood” rapper in the foot back in 2020. After his tweet began to circulate, Thee Stallion hopped on Instagram to share her frustration and anger at the “false narratives” being shared in a series of story posts:

“Court ain’t even started yet so why y’all ready to start lying. I know some of y’all blogs on payroll but please don’t get sued trying to create a hate campaign. Be a real journalist and post FACTS. And to my haters, keep making yourself look stupid IDC. Y’all got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet?? Y’all tryna win a social media campaign and this is MY REAL LIFE. Y’all tryna get retweets SPREADING FALSE NARRATIVES!”

She then mentioned Akademiks directly asking, “Why are you lying? What did you gain,” before continuing:



“What’s even more fucked up is this shit is all public record and nobody even cares to read. Only thing that happened in court was it got pushed to April 5th...but y’all will get a lie trending..Imagine how I feel...reliving this shit everyday publicly. It hurts, I’m so tired.”

The “WAP” rapper later posted (and subsequently deleted) a screenshot of an alleged text message exchange between she and Lanez in which the “LUV” singer can be seen apologizing to Thee Stallion on the same day of the shooting, and explaining how he “can’t change what he did” and that he feels “horrible,”

However, Lanez later took to Twitter on Wednesday in an attempt to contextualize the texts, writing: “Good Dick had me fucking 2 best friends....and I got caught...that’s what I apologized 4...it’s sick how u spun it tho.”

Lanez also added, “U can’t buy and tweet your way out of this one..not today.”

Not too long after, Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, rapper and songwriter Pardison Fontaine, also entered the chat imploring Lanez to stop hopping on social media and to meet up with him instead.

“Put the phone down, let’s link. You n me, aint nothing to talk about,” Fontaine wrote on Twitter, directly tagging the “Say It” artist. “Don’t tweet nothing, see me.”

Lanez later responded, “We’ve had this encounter, you did nothing. Put your phone down big fella.”

The “Body” rapper also responded to Lanez tweets, writing on Instagram: “Fucking two best friends, nigga you SHOT ME. YOU KNOW WHATS WHAT YOU WERE APOLOGIZING FOR. YOU KEEP PUTTING A NARRATIVE OUT THAT ME AND MY FRIEND FELL OUT ABT YOU AND THAT’S NOT TRUE. WHY ARE YOU SKIPPING OVER THE SHOOTING, JUST ADMIT YOU SHOT ME! BC SHE DEFINITELY AIN’T DO IT AND I AINT SHOOT MY DAMN SELF. YOU THINK ITS OKAY TO SHOOT ME THEN HARASS ME ONLINE AND MAKE IT LIKE THIS WAS SOME WEIRD CAT FIGHT WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK IS WRONG WITH YOU.”

Later in the day, a senior reporter with the Rolling Stone posted details from court transcripts from the earlier hearing which stated that Lanez’s legal team was in the process of “retaining an expert with respect to DNA” to “review and confirm the LAPD analysis” which they deemed to be favorable for them. However, that analysis has not been disclosed to the public thanks to a protective order put in place to keep the findings from being released.