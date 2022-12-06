Well, that didn’t last that long. On Monday, nearly a month and a half after Tory Lanez was ordered to house arrest by a Los Angeles j udge, he was released, according to Rolling Stone.

This revelation comes just as he goes to trial for charges that he allegedly shot rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in July 2020. Over the last three months, the trial has been pushed back multiple times until this past October, when it was settled that the trial would start between Nov. 28 and Dec. 8.

Prior to being placed on house arrest, Lanez had already found himself in legal trouble multiple times this year . In late September, he was accused by R&B singer August Alsina of assaulting him along with his bodyguards at a local Chicago theater, all because Alsina allegedly did not shake Lanez’s hand when they ran into each other

In October, a lawsuit was filed against Lanez by a pregnant woman and her partner alleging that the singer was involved in a hit-and-run in Miami on New Year’s Day in 2021.

According to Rolling Stone, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford ended the house arrest because he said it would be difficult for Lanez’s attorney to communicate with a client who’s inaccessible. His $350,000 bond in the case, however, will stand.

More from Rolling Stone:

Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta fought the court’s decision, arguing that Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, allegedly tried to “sway” or “intimidate” witnesses previously in the case. She said once testimony begins and everyone is in the same jurisdiction, witnesses might have their “concerns magnified” and “fear” being “in reach of him.” “We have a couple witnesses, not just one,” who might be affected, Ta said, asking the judge to at least force Peterson to keep his ankle monitor. The judge took some time to consider the follow-up request but ruled during the afternoon session that Peterson could ditch his tracking device too.

Furthermore, on Monday, it was revealed that reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, were on the defense’s witness list since they were at the pool party at Kylie’s house prior to the alleged shooting, according to Rolling Stone.

With this trial long from being over, the serious charges against Lanez could land him in a heap of trouble. He currently faces one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm that caused bodily injury and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 22 years and eight months in prison. He’s banned from trying to contact the Traumazine rapper in any manner, according to Rolling Stone.