Tim Scott Once Again Disrespects Black People In Attempt To Win Voters During 2nd Republican Debate

Tim Scott loves to blame Black people for their own racial, social and economic plight—despite America’s racist history being the reason for what we have endured. Tuesday night, during the second Republican debate hosted by Fox Business Network, he doubled down and said even more asinine things.

The two-hour debate was pretty painful to watch and became even more unbearable when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was asked to explain his state’s new Black history curriculum which says Black people benefitted from slavery because they were able to “develop skills.”

“Our country’s education system is in decline because it’s focused on indoctrination,” DeSantis said. “We eliminated critical race theory, and we now have American civics and the Constitution in our schools in a really big way.”

He also claimed that the new curriculum was “written by descendants of slaves” —meaning the two conservative Black men who serve on the state board that approved it saw nothing wrong. That’s when Scott chimed in.



“There is not a redeeming quality in slavery,” Scott stated. He then said America overcame it and that “we are the greatest nation on Earth because we faced our demons in the mirror and made a decision.”

He continued: “Black families survived slavery. We survived poll taxes and literacy tests. We survived discrimination being woven into the laws of our country.”

Scott’s seemingly changed rhetoric was put back on course when he said “America is not a racist country” and then decided to disparage Black families and insist that welfare was more damning to Black folks than slavery.

“What was hard to survive was Johnson’s ‘Great Society,’ where they decided to put money– where they decided to take the Black father out of the household to get a check in the mail.”

Not only is that factually inaccurate, it’s continues to show how far Scott will go to win over conservative voters. He’s at 2 percent in the national polling average and clearly will do whatever it takes to change this—even if it means once again disrespecting the hell out of Black folks.