TikTok Thinks 'The White Lotus' Star Wore Rosa Parks' Face on Her Panties For the 2025 Met Gala, and Folks are Pissed

“White Lotus” star Lisa Manobal’s head-turning 2025 Met Gala look had a lot of people talking, with some saying she took the night’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” a little too far. Manobal left little to the imagination, wearing a black lace jacket with a pair of Louis Vuitton stockings. But it’s what people claim they saw in the bodysuit that barely covered her bottom that has started a viral conversation online.

As people zoomed in on Lisa’s lingerie-inspired look, they noticed faces stitched into the place where her pants should have been, one of which some believed was that of the late civil rights activist Rosa Parks.

Check it out for yourself here:

The reaction came in fast and furious as Lisa’s image made the rounds online.

“What kind of royalties does the Rosa Parks estate pick up for that?” asked someone on X.

Others noted that Lisa’s wardrobe choice was risky, considering she’s already on shaky ground with Black folks who have called out her former group BLACKPINK for being a little too comfortable throwing the N-word around in their music.

“Girl already got caught lacking wit the n word what’s next?? black face?” TikTok user @kikitheklutz.o captioned a post.

But @k.ailax said anyone who thinks the star was wearing Rosa Parks’s face on her ass is wrong.

“Let’s all be serious for like one second and just think why would Lisa have Rosa Parks on her underwear?” she said. “Do you think Louis Vuitton would make Rosa Parks underwear? Be for real.”

For what it’s worth, the images on Lisa’s bodysuit were created by Henry Taylor, a Black artist who also painted a portrait of Pharrell Williams for one of Vogue’s four May issue covers.

A spokesperson for Louis Vuitton says the artwork covering Lisa’s nether region were actually paintings of influential women in the artist’s life.

“The lace replicates elements of an artwork by the American artist Henry Taylor depicting portraits of figures who have been a part of the artist’s life,” the brand wrote in a statement.

Whether we believe Lisa was being intentionally disrespectful or not, it might have been better for her to play it safe and wear something less controversial on the carpet. After all, this was not the Met Gala to get caught slippin’.