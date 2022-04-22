Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish has already conquered the acting world and is looking to make the jump to the music industry. The award-winning comedian , whose murder mystery AppleTV+ show The Afterparty was released in January, talked to TMZ in a recording studio and outlined her business plan.

“It’s a series of songs. Some people want it to be an album. Some people want maybe a mixtape, but me, personally, what I would like is to put them in a series of movies and TV shows, so there is a residual check coming in on a repeated basis and I won’t have to go on tour.”

Haddish has previously showed off her musical prowess on The Lego Movie 2's Soundtrack track “Gotham City Guys.” She also released a slew of singles in 2020 including: “Too Much,” “Do Our Thing” featuring Snoop Dogg and “Come and Get Your Baby Daddy.” The latter received the Trina treatment with a remix titled “Baby Daddy.”

The actress defended her foray into music on V-103's The Kenny Burns Show earlier this week by stating: “If T.I. can do comedy, I can do music.” The radio host also confirmed she’s working with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Lil’ Wayne. Haddish has been turning heads lately for her impressive red carpet looks. She was a vision in gold at the Grammy Awards earlier this month. At the Oscars, which took place in March, she stunned in a custom Dolce and Gabbana emerald gown. Haddish has also been sporting a natural short blonde haircut.

Her new action-comedy film alongside Nicholas Cage, “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent,” is in theaters today.