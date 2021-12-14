If you’ve been waiting to see Tiffany Haddish get her Sherlock Holmes on, this is your moment. AppleTV+ has released the first trailer for its murder mystery The Afterparty, which premieres Friday, Jan. 28.



Haddish stars as Detective Danner in the “genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion, with each episode exploring a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.”

The trailer reveals that Dave Franco plays Xavier, a superstar celebrity who is killed at the afterparty for his high school reunion, which is also being held at his mansion. Haddish’s Danner shows up to solve the murder and questions the other party-goers on what happened.



Despite all the shenanigans going on in the clip, Haddish seems like the anchor holding the story together. We just hope the different genres and storytelling devices don’t make it hard to follow.

Chris Miller and Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) are executive producing, with Miller are also directing the series.

The Afterparty co-stars Sam Richardson (Veep), Zoë Chao (Love Life), Ben Schwartz (House of Lies), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Ilana Glazer (Broad City), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag) and Franco (If Beale Street Could Talk).

Fresh off a memorable performance in The Card Counter, Haddish will next be seen in the wild Nicolas Cage comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and the live action Haunted Mansion movie co-starring Rosario Dawson and Lakeith Stanfield.

Do yourself a favor and watch The Card Counter. It’s an emotional, tough film to get through, but Oscar Isaac is amazing, and he and Haddish have a smoldering chemistry.

With Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest and Dickinson, AppleTV+ is quietly building a lineup of unique comedies.

The first three episodes of The Afterparty premieres Friday, Jan. 28 on AppleTV+.