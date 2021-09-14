I remember the day I cut my hair and went natural.

It was just four short years after I had originally cut off all my permed hair into a Good Girl Gone Bad, Rihanna-inspired bob and allowed it to grow down my back. Then , after a failed and admittedly embarrassing relationship, t here I was again—getting ready to chop it all off as a symbol of openness and receptiveness to a fresh start. I know it sounds stereotypical, but that fresh start was exactly what I needed— and what I ended up getting.

Whether or not you have a similar story, one person who definitely understands the transformative power of hair is Jada Pinkett-Smith. The Emmy A ward- winning host and actress has been vocal over the years about her struggles with hair loss, a topic she previously touched on during season one of her popular Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. She recently debuted a bald look back in July, posting a selfie to Instagram with the simple caption: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️😜”

I n the new series return episode of Red Table Talk, Jada, alongside daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield Norris discuss the events leading up to the Gotham star’s decision. Jada’s Girls Trip costar Tiffany Haddish, who memorably shaved her head in July 2020, and Insecure star Yvonne Orji also make appearances, both delving into their respective hair journeys, as well.

The episode synopsis via press release sent to The Root:

“Jada Goes Bald” | Superstar comedian Tiffany Haddish crashes the red table determined to find out why Jada shaved her head. Plus, “Insecure” star Yvonne Orji shares her traumatic hair journey. Then, three brave women make a bold choice and shave their heads for the very first time on camera!

Check out an exclusive clip of the upcoming episode below and be sure to tune in for the full series return episode of Red Table Talk when it debuts on Facebook Watch Wednesday, September 15 at 12p.m. ET