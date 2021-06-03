Tiffany Haddish to Portray Olympic Gold-Winner Florence Griffith Joyner in Upcoming Biopic

(L-)Tiffany Haddish attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California; Florence Griffith Joyner poses for a picture in 1988.

Photo : Dia Dipasupil;Tony Duffy/AllSport ( Getty Images )

It looks like Girls Trip and Like a Boss star Tiffany Haddish will be going from “she ready” to “she runnin’” soon, thanks to a new project from game1.



Advertisement

Deadline reports that Haddish is set to portray three-time Olympic gold winner Florence Griffith Joyner, aka Flo-Jo, in an upcoming untitled biopic. The feature will tell the story of the “Olympian’s remarkable life and untimely death, showcasing her historic feats, but also her enduring impact on the entire world of sports and in the communities that needed her help and inspiration the most.”

“I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo’s story the way it should be told,” Haddish explained. “My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my ‘she-ro’ Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed.”

Tiffany mentioned possibly portraying the ‘80s track and field athlete last June. A year later, it seems things have come full circle. She is reportedly already in training, learning and practicing Flo-Jo’s methods and routines with the help of Joyner’s widower and former coach Al Joyner. Joyner is also serving as a producer and creative consultant on the project as well. Speaking on his excitement about the forthcoming feature, Joyner said:

“I am so elated to team up with game1 and Tiffany Haddish on this project Working with Tiffany has been a great pleasure –she is incredibly dedicated, focused, and committed to portraying the spirit of Florence accurately, whose legacy of making a difference in the world will live on for generations to come. I hope that this film touches all who see it and inspires people to BE the change the world so desperately needs right now!”

Co-CEOs of game1 Basil Iwanyk and Greg Economou will executive produce alongside Haddish, with game1’s Executive Vice President Therese Andrews tapped as the lead in charge of the entire project. In addition to this project, there are also talks about a potential docuseries and podcast about the life and illustrious career of Florence Griffith Joyner.

There’s no word yet on a potential premiere date but trust: when we know, you’ll know too.