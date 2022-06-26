If we can count on anyone to penetrate dark times with a little light and good humor, it’s our girl Tiffany Haddish. This past Friday, after the news broke around the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the actor and comedian, offered her own response to the new law.

“I think it’s about locking up people of color,” she told People. “I think it’s a way to put more people in jail, and I also think it’s a way to control women’s bodies. That’s why I’m going to run for Congress. I’m going to write a bill to make it illegal for men to masturbate. How about that?”

The Girls Trip star opened up prior to her hosting gig at the second annual Social Impact Awards in Beverly Hills, Ca. She additionally called the news, “upsetting,” and said that it would be sure to cause “more suffering.”

Advertisement

“If you’re going to make it illegal for me to make choices with my body, then it should be illegal for you to masturbate because you killing people when you do that,” she continued.

“Every time you jack off, that’s, what? A billion people dead. No chance to live. I’m just saying. You touch yourself; you a murderer.”

As you may be aware, the new Supreme Court ruling now grants individual states the power to decide whether or not they will allow abortion procedures. Experts share that within the next few months, we could see half of the country ban or severely restrict access to the service.

Despite SCOTUS’ attempt to control ifs and whens of parenthood, Haddish is working on her own plan to become a mother. According to People, the actor is looking forward to adopting, a process that she’s committed to, although she knows how difficult it can be.

Advertisement

“As a black woman, trying to adopt a white baby, it’s hard out here. They won’t let you. They let white people adopt black babies, Asian babies, Mexican babies, but they don’t let black people do that. Why is that? Come on, people,” she said.

“But it’s actually a joke, but that is a real topic we should be discussing out here on the streets, why you can’t like interracially adopt when you’re... That’s a whole other situation,” she explained.

Advertisement

She later spoke on the timing of her decision. “...Once I finish these two [films], I got two more movies to do and then I’ll adopt. Because I want to be present,” she added. “If I’m going to be a parent, I want to be a present parent.