Trigger Warning: This article contains descriptions of sexual assault.

Just as Grammy-nominated singer Kehlani completed the European leg of their Blue Water Road Trip tour, they recently revealed a disturbing moment they experienced from one of her fans.

In a since-deleted Instagram story post, the “Distraction” singer detailed a moment where they were sexually assaulted while walking through a crowd in after performing in England. “I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere,” they began, per Billboard.

They continued, “I don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME… That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing. This s— made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

The While We Wait artist has been vocal in times past of their support for other sexual assault survivors. In 2021, they lent their support for those who were sexually assaulted at the hands of Superfly actor Kaalan “KR” Walker, who was convicted of raping multiple women and was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

“I am standing with the victims of a serial RAPIST who I know personally to be aggressive, dangerous and twisted,” they wrote at the time per Revolt.

If you or someone you know is struggling as a result of sexual assault, please reach out to RAINN’s 24/7 National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support and resources.