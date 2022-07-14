We’re taking a break from talking about the crazy things Herschel Walker has said and instead focusing on his son, Christian, who might be just as out of his mind.

In a video posted by Christian, the 22-year-old conservative social media influencer accused Kehlani of telling barista workers at a Starbucks that he was an “asshole.”

The incident started while Christian was in a drive-thru at a local Los Angeles Starbucks and noticed LGBTQ pride flags in the window of the coffee shop. In a video posted on the conservative’s Instagram story, you can hear him yelling, “These flags from hell should have been removed 13 days ago. Pride month is over, where’s my American flag?”

Christian, who admits he is attracted to men but claims to not be gay, has gone as far as saying, “I refuse to identify with the rainbow cult,” in a tweet earlier this year.

He asked a Starbucks employee in the drive-thru line and asked a Starbucks employee if they had an American flag and said he would bring them one. He then continues to just ramble about how there are too many “rainbow American flags” up and not one “regular” American flag in the store, as if that’s a requirement.

Then, Christian’s attention shifts away from the flags to the person in front of him in the drive-thru line, who just happened to be R&B singer Kehlani.

In a tweet, Christi an posted a video of him getting out of his car in the Starbucks drive-thru and walking up to Kehlani’s car. He wrote along with the video, “This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an “a**hole” and to be “safe around me.” Well, I set her straight.”

In the clip, you can hear him screaming at the Oakland singer, “Everyone’s entitled to an opinion. You’re so rude, or you wouldn’t be telling barista workers that I’m an asshole.”



He added, “Get your drink and go away. I can have an opinion like everybody else. Why are you entitled to an opinion and not me? You’re the asshole, get your drink and go.”

Hours later in her video, Kehlani addressed the incident saying that she saw him (Christian) “losing his shit” and “harassing workers” the whole time she was in the drive-thru line.

She adds that she let Starbucks workers know that “it’s that Republican Trump supporter kid who has a habit for harassing this community.” She also admits that he’s an asshole because “I just saw him being an asshole.”

Kehlani continues to say that while Walker was yelling at her, she was on the phone with her therapist talking about “people misplacing anger,” coincidentally.

Christian addressed the incident later in a tweet of his own that read, “Leftists are coming at me right now because unlike most of the people they’re used to bullying, I stand up for myself. Start standing up to these miserable blue-haired people.”



I guess this incident just confirms that Christian Walker is huffing the same “polluted air” that his father is which makes them say some of the most outlandish and nonsensical things.