The career of up-and-coming actor and rapper Kaalan Walker is coming to an end. On Monday, Walker convicted of raping multiple women and was sentenced to 50 years to life, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 27-year-old actor was originally convicted in April on three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Walker was acquitted on two counts of forcible rape and one count of forcible digital penetration that involved other alleged victims.

The Los Angeles Times reported in 2018 that he was arrested after multiple women told the LAPD that he sexually assaulted them on separate occasions dating back to 2013.

More from the Los Angeles Times:

The rapper’s victims, who were models, alleged that Walker reached out to them over social media offering to help them professionally, police said. Walker would lure his victims to locations by telling them there was a music video shoot or that he was going to introduce them to someone famous, City News Service reported. When he was alone with the women, he sexually assaulted them, his victims told police.

Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino ordered that the rapper and actor be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace said she believes that Walker is “truly a predator,” according to City News Service.

As a rapper, he went by KR and most recently released an EP in 2017. In his acting career, he appeared in the 2018 remake of the 1970s classic Superfly, which starred actor and singer Trevor Jackson. In 2017, he appeared in the movie Kings which also featured Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry.

Despite the success he experienced previously, Walker’s entertainment career is essentially over.