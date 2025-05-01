The Glow Up

This Sexy Photo of Sasha Obama Has Everyone Losing Their Minds

A pic of the youngest Obama daughter out at an album release party is going viral.

Angela Johnson
HAVANA, CUBA - MARCH 22: (L-R) Malia Obama, Sasha Obama, U.S. first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama react to the first run scored during an exhibition game between the Cuban national baseball team and Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Devil Rays at the Estado Latinoamericano March 22, 2016 in Havana, Cuba.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

It doesn’t matter what they’re doing, when former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama are outside, people stop and pay attention. The girls were recently photographed at their friend singer Destin Conrad’s album release party in Los Angeles, and the internet hasn’t been this excited since it got a glimpse of Rumi Carter on stage with Blue Ivy and Beyoncé.

Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, were all smiles in the picture looking like the spitting image of their parents. But while they both looked gorgeous, as usual, fans couldn’t help but zoom in on Sasha, who managed to make a white cropped tank top and a pair of light wash jeans look like they were made just for her. And, of course, she gets extra credit for flawless hair and a beat that is beating.

Check out the beautiful pic out for yourself here:

Image for article titled This Sexy Photo of Sasha Obama Has Everyone Losing Their Minds
Screenshot: Instagram
TikToker @ohitsrikki stopped to share a Sasha appreciation post, emphasizing that she doesn’t want to live in a world where people don’t appreciate Sasha’s beauty.

“I just wanted to take this moment to say, if Sasha Obama has no fans, I’m no longer walking this Earth,” she said. “She is so tea, outfits hitting, body hitting, hair. She is just on everyone’s inspo board.”

Commenters chimed in, noting that only someone as fierce as Sasha could make people lose their minds while her black bra strap is peeking out from underneath a white tank.

“I be so embarrassed about my bra straps showing, she makes it look good lol” wrote someone.

Mykel Montana couldn’t help but notice how grown and gorgeous the Obama girls look, noting on TikTok that none of the current First Children could even come close to making jeans and a tank top look good.

“Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, Barron Trump, they could never. They could never, not even in their wildest, wildest dreams could they serve this hard,” he said.

“THEY COULD NEVER. NOT EVEN WITH AI,” cosigned someone in the comments.