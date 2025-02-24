Fashion

Clutch Your Pearls! Stunning, Sexy Resurfaced Pics of Sasha Obama Go Viral

Usually one to stay out of the spotlight, one of our favorite former First Daughters is driving the internet crazy without even trying.

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Clutch Your Pearls! Stunning, Sexy Resurfaced Pics of Sasha Obama Go Viral
Screenshot: Instagram

While most of the news about politics these days is depressing and divisive AF, one thing we can all agree on is that former First Daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, have established themselves as fashion “it” girls. Since moving out of the White House in 2017, the now-twentysomethings have kept a relatively low profile. But when an occasional photo is released of them doing – well, anything, the internet is all over it.

Suggested Reading

WTH?! Porsha Williams Hints at Who’s to Blame After Ex-Husband Allegedly Caught in ICE Raid
Roberta Flack, Grammy-winning Singer and R&B Legend, Dies at 88
MAGA Is Losing Their Minds After the Eagles Decline Trump's White House Invitation
That's So random With DK Uzoukwu
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

WTH?! Porsha Williams Hints at Who’s to Blame After Ex-Husband Allegedly Caught in ICE Raid
Roberta Flack, Grammy-winning Singer and R&B Legend, Dies at 88
MAGA Is Losing Their Minds After the Eagles Decline Trump's White House Invitation
That's So random With DK Uzoukwu
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Sasha Obama, the youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, is back in the spotlight after a February 17 post on X of the 23-year-old has fans clutching their collective pearls.

Advertisement

Related Content

Sasha Obama Is Very Tall and Dresses Like an Adult, But Some People Aren't Ready
Sasha Obama Is Dating Son of Actor Clifton Powell? Maybe!

Related Content

Sasha Obama Is Very Tall and Dresses Like an Adult, But Some People Aren't Ready
Sasha Obama Is Dating Son of Actor Clifton Powell? Maybe!

“I’ve never seen these before ohmygod,” the post, which has received over 1.5 million views, is tagged.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Image for article titled Clutch Your Pearls! Stunning, Sexy Resurfaced Pics of Sasha Obama Go Viral
Screenshot: Instagram/coffeecreamtalk

What to some might seem like a basic outfit – a leather trench, blue baby tee, cream short shorts and brown slouchy boots – is a whole vibe when Miss Sasha rocks it. The pics are not new. They were originally taken back in October 2024, when she was spotted out with big sis Malia at singer Billie Eilish’s Hollywood Halloween party. The pair embraced the party’s Wild West theme, with Malia wearing a Guns N’ Roses-inspired leather cowboy hat with a denim mini skirt. But that didn’t stop fans from flooding the comment section with applause for her effortless boho chic sense of style.

Advertisement

“She literally the baddest I love her so much,” wrote someone.

Another fan couldn’t help but sum up her style in two words, writing “She eats” in the comment section.

Advertisement

But others were less interested in Sasha’s outfit and more focused on the “can I help you?” look she gave photographers.

Image for article titled Clutch Your Pearls! Stunning, Sexy Resurfaced Pics of Sasha Obama Go Viral
Screenshot: Instagram/coffeecreamtalk
Advertisement

“I love how she’s always mean mugging the paps,” wrote someone on X.