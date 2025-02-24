Clutch Your Pearls! Stunning, Sexy Resurfaced Pics of Sasha Obama Go Viral

While most of the news about politics these days is depressing and divisive AF, one thing we can all agree on is that former First Daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, have established themselves as fashion “it” girls. Since moving out of the White House in 2017, the now-twentysomethings have kept a relatively low profile. But when an occasional photo is released of them doing – well, anything, the internet is all over it.

Sasha Obama, the youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, is back in the spotlight after a February 17 post on X of the 23-year-old has fans clutching their collective pearls.

“I’ve never seen these before ohmygod,” the post, which has received over 1.5 million views, is tagged.

What to some might seem like a basic outfit – a leather trench, blue baby tee, cream short shorts and brown slouchy boots – is a whole vibe when Miss Sasha rocks it. The pics are not new. They were originally taken back in October 2024, when she was spotted out with big sis Malia at singer Billie Eilish’s Hollywood Halloween party. The pair embraced the party’s Wild West theme, with Malia wearing a Guns N’ Roses-inspired leather cowboy hat with a denim mini skirt. But that didn’t stop fans from flooding the comment section with applause for her effortless boho chic sense of style.

“She literally the baddest I love her so much,” wrote someone.

Another fan couldn’t help but sum up her style in two words, writing “She eats” in the comment section.

But others were less interested in Sasha’s outfit and more focused on the “can I help you?” look she gave photographers.

“I love how she’s always mean mugging the paps,” wrote someone on X.