Former first daughters Malia and Sasha Obama have grown up before our eyes. Malia was just ten years old when her family moved into the White House. And Sasha, who was seven, was the youngest White House resident since John F. Kennedy Jr.

Throughout their father’s eight years in office, we watched the girls mature , play with their dog Bo on the South Lawn, take family vacations, and participate in service projects alongside their parents. And we held them up in prayer the entire time, knowing that while they were out with friends or on dates, what might be considered normal teenage antics for other kids could envelope the daughters of the first Black president of the United States in scandal. But we were finally able to let out a collective exhale when the family vacated the White House at the end of two terms with their reputations still in tact.

Mrs. Obama talked about what life has been like since Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, have left the nest in a recent appearance on Hoda & Jenna’s morning show to promote her new book, “The Light We Carry.” And she shared a funny story about the girls inviting their parents to the apartment they share for a cheese plate and martini s the former First Lady hilariously described as “a little weak.”

“They were like, ‘Uh-uh-uh, use a coaster. And I’m like, you never used a coaster in my house!“ Mrs. Obama laughed. “Now when it’s (their) stuff, (they) want to take care of it!”

Watching the interview as a mother who constantly nags my ten and 12-year-old about math homework and keeping their room clean, I couldn’t help but feel like the Obamas are living the dream. But as Mrs. Obama beamed about her girls’ close relationship, she reminded me why I’m doing this whole parenting thing in the first place.

“The thing I love the most is that those two girls are each other’s best friends,” Mrs. Obama said. “To see them in that place when they’re one another’s support systems and they’ve got each other’s backs — it’s the thing a mother would want.”