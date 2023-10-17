Mary Crosby of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake Is Back But Not Better Than Ever

Remember when we all asked... where is Mary Cosby? Well, she’s back in Bravoland and wants everybody to know exactly what is on her mind.



After leaving The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City during season two in January 2022, the pastor of Faith Temple Church in Utah disappeared from social media and shut down her businesses, and even her church allegedly temporarily closed its doors.

Fans of Salt Lake begged for Cosby to return to the show as her brief time on the show was filled with humorous moments. One thing that people love about watching the fashion label-obsessed preacher is seeing just how unfiltered she is. She truly doesn’t seem to care how others feel about her behavior.

Season three dragged along as it featured the downfall of Jen Shah who is now fulfilling a prison sentence for fraud. As season four began to film earlier this year, Cosby was seen on set with the cast of the show at several locations around Salt Lake. It was finally confirmed that she would be returning to the show during the trailer released in August.

However, maybe her return wasn’t the best idea, because Cosby has been receiving a ton of backlash for the way she’s been acting in the latest released episodes. Although she is not a housewife on the show this season, she is fulfilling the “friend of the show” role, meaning she doesn’t have nearly as much screen time as a full-time housewife. Unfortunately, Cosby hasn’t brought back that quirky yet endearing attitude that some fans once loved. During the first cast trip of the season, Cosby refused to participate in nearly all of the group activities and bonding moments, opting to sit in the sprinter vans to eat McDonald’s and drink coffee.

How Does Mary Cosby Actually Feel About Whitney Rose? | WWHL

Even though less than 10 episodes have aired, Cosby has had plenty of rough moments. She’s shamed the eating habits of one of the costars saying she should eat more vegetables, is constantly telling people to stop talking to her and leave her alone despite being on a show all about confronting people, and calling a service member at a restaurant “lazy” for not putting her food in box even after he said he didn’t want to touch it with his hands.

Then, on last week’s much-anticipated episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and famed comedian and talk show host Ziwe, Cosby shot down several fun moments and decided to be snarky and rude. She even resorted to body shaming her fellow costar Heather Gay by saying that one of her outfits, a Gucci corset, was fake because she didn’t believe that the brand made clothing up to a size 14. Yikes.