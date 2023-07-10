The Wire Creator David Simon Makes Surprising Move in Michael K. Williams Death Case

As Carlos Macci, one of the four men accused of selling fentanyl-laced heroin to late actor Michael K. Williams, awaits his sentencing, David Simon—close friend of Williams’ and co-creator of The Wire—is making a surprising move on his behalf.

In a new report from The New York Times over the weekend, it was revealed that Simon wrote a three-page letter asking the judge presiding over the case to consider leniency for Macci. This ask is based on Simon’s belief that Williams would have wanted him to write the letter, citing the fact that the beloved actor always believed in taking responsibility for his own drug abuse habits and maintained a “long-stated opposition to mass incarceration and the drug war.” Macci’s lawyer also approached Simon to write the letter, describing him as a “thoughtful and eloquent voice about what the failure of the war on drugs has wrought.”

“What happened to Mike is a grievous tragedy,” Simon wrote in part. “But I know that Michael would look upon the undone and desolate life of Mr. Macci and know two things with certainty: First, that it was Michael who bears the fuller responsibility for what happened. And second, no possible good can come from incarcerating a 71-year-old soul, largely illiterate, who has himself struggled with a lifetime of addiction and who sold drugs not for profit but rather as someone caught up in the diaspora of addiction himself.”

Simon later added of Williams: “I never failed to see him take responsibility for himself and his decisions.”

As previously reported by The Root, Macci is one of four men who are being charged in connection to the actor’s death in February 2022. According to the NYPD at the time—Macci, Irvin Cartagena, Hector Robles, and Luis Cruz—had been under investigation long before Williams died. Cartagena himself, however, was the only one seen on-camera handing the drugs directly to the Lovecraft Country star, thus resulting in him being charged directly with causing his death. Macci pleaded guilty to a lesser charge back in April and the cases against Robles and Cruz are still pending. Authorities alleged that the group, which actively sold fentanyl-laced heroin between August 2020 and February 2022, continued to do so even after becoming aware of Williams’ death.

Macci faces a recommended sentence of 10 years, though his lawyers are now aiming for time served since he’s been in jail since February 2022.