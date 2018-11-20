Photo: Chris McGrath (Getty Images)

It’s now clear that Saudi Arabia has the only copy of President Trump enjoying “water sports” with Russian prostitutes, because they must have something incriminating against the president in order for him to go against the CIA’s finding that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was responsible for the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and unabashedly side with the people who reportedly killed him.



In a statement issued Tuesday, which was full of exclamation marks, proving that the president wrote it, Trump essentially called the death a closed matter, according to the Washington Post.

“King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman vigorously deny any knowledge of the planning or execution of the murder of Mr. Khashoggi. Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event — maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!” the statement read.



In case some of you reading this aren’t sure of what’s happening here, let me break it down for you: the president of the United States, the man who once posed with a flag like this, is going against his own intelligence agency to say that he trusts the word of the people reportedly responsible for the journalist death.

Oh, and the president basically noted that because the royal family agreed to spend $450 billion with the United States, which the Post notes is all bullshit, that he’s being paid off to forget about Khashoggi’s death and he’s OK with that.

Advertisement

“Of the $450 billion, $110 billion will be spent on the purchase of military equipment from Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and many other great U.S. defense contractors. If we foolishly cancel these contracts, Russia and China would be the enormous beneficiaries — and very happy to acquire all of this newfound business. It would be a wonderful gift to them directly from the United States!” the statement reads.

In his eight-paragraph missive explaining why he’s selling out the United States for the interest of money, he does the thing that lawyers do when they want to mention something by noting how they aren’t mentioning it.

Ex. I’m not going to talk about how the president continuously lies. I’m not even going to bring that up!

Advertisement

In his statement, the president destroys Khashoggi’s character by mentioning what Saudi Arabian officials believed.

“Representatives of Saudi Arabia say that Jamal Khashoggi was an ‘enemy of the state’ and a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, but my decision is in no way based on that — this is an unacceptable and horrible crime.”

There are some people who believe that the president is a petty, lying, low-IQ, non-reading, KFC-eating imbecile, but this article is no way based on that.

Advertisement

The president of the United States is bringing up a position held by “representatives of Saudi Arabia,” a position that he claims he doesn’t believe, mind you, only to discredit the slain journalist’s name.

Here’s the million-dollar question: Why bring it up at all? Why mention what Saudi Arabian officials believe if you, the president of the United States, don’t believe it?

Here’s what’s at stake here and the underlying text of the president’s bizarre statement.

Advertisement

The first, and arguably the most important is that Jamal Khashoggi is not a white man and therefore his life doesn’t matter to the president of white men. Since taking office, the president has basically assured white men that he will do whatever it takes to make sure that their lives remain sacred—whether that means calling tiki torch-carrying white men “good people” or publicly dragging a victim of sexual assault who dares discredit the reputation of his Supreme Court nominee.

Sadly, Jamal Khashoggi, who was a resident of the United States and a columnist for the Washington Post, still was not a white man so, therefore, his life or his death doesn’t matter to the president of white men.

Secondly, the president’s obsession with money is what triggered this bizarre statement in the first place. The president actually believes that it is OK to be complicit in the coverup of an assassination after the fact if the killers are willing to spend a few dollars with the United States. Plus, never forget, Jamal Khashoggi is not a white man.

Advertisement

(Read Trump’s full statement here but I warn you it’s triggering.)

Trump knows that this decision isn’t going to sit well with members of Congress, so he took a paragraph to address them as well.

“I understand there are members of Congress who, for political or other reasons, would like to go in a different direction — and they are free to do so. I will consider whatever ideas are presented to me, but only if they are consistent with the absolute security and safety of America,” Trump said.

Advertisement

Despite the CIA’s conclusion, he said, “we may never know all the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi. In any case, our relationship is with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They have been a great ally in our very important fight against Iran.”

The United States, he said, “intends to remain a steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia.”

Which basically says, since Jamal Khashoggi was not a white man, I really don’t give a shit.