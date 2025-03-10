Internet Reacts to Fishy Rumors Druski, Odell Beckham Jr. Named in Diddy Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs has unsurprisingly made his way back to headlines, but this time, there’s a shocking twist. As The Root previously reported, a woman named Ashley Parham filed a civil lawsuit back in October against the disgraced mogul alleging sexual assault. But now, reports of an amended suit by Parham has the internet in shambles.

Odell Beckham Jr. & How Misogyny Harms Black Men CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Odell Beckham Jr. & How Misogyny Harms Black Men

Odell Beckham Jr. & How Misogyny Harms Black Men CC Share Subtitles Off

English Odell Beckham Jr. & How Misogyny Harms Black Men

The confusion first began when alleged legal documents began circulating online late Sunday (March 10). In the alleged docs, comedian Druski and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. were both accused of taking part in Parham’s 2018 assault. The amended lawsuit, obtained by Newsweek claims Druski— real name Drew Desbordes— “doused Plaintiff with more oil/lubricant and then jumped on top of” the accuser, knocking the wind out of her when he treated her body “like a slip and slide.”

Advertisement

The victim also allegedly said Beckham participated in her rape, as some of the men in the room referred to him as “Cornelius,” which is the Miami Dolphins player’s middle name.

Advertisement

Screenshots of the alleged documents have not been authenticated, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from running with the narrative. On X, @portsgun said the comedian “needs to be tortured medieval style if that shit is true.”

Advertisement

But while some folks are convinced Desbordes and Beckham are part of the Diddy drama, others like @ohfold weren’t buying it. They wrote “This druski stuff just doesn’t even sound real man.”

Advertisement

“Alleged ‘court docs’ of a high profile case dropping on a random Sunday night and only meme pages are posting about it and not the news. Come on, guys,” @TheMSeries1 said.

Advertisement

@nellychillin responded saying “If ‘Defendant Druski’ didn’t give it away, idk if there’s any hope for these folks.” Another user, @KevChestnut, wrote “Anyone can say anything about anybody & if it’s funny/weird enough, y’all will believe it.”

Advertisement

Despite many on social media coming to their defense, both men have since come out and cleared their names. On X and Instagram, Desbordes said “this allegation is a fabricated lie.” He continued claiming he couldn’t have involved in the 2018 assault considering “I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 - I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation.”

Advertisement

Beckham responded to Druski saying “This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I , I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared.” More folks on X, like @Cindtrillella, said the wording in these alleged documents “tells you that somebody is trying to be funny lmfao.”

Advertisement

Some folks even went as far as to blame X CEO Elon Musk, saying he “turned this app into a cesspool of misinformation under the guise of freedom of speech,” according to @T3Jab on X.

Advertisement

In her original suit, Parham alleged she was drugged, raped, and had to fight to escape at one of Combs’ party in 2018. The rapper’s legal team has denied claims made by Parham and these recent rumors saying on Monday (March 10) “This new complaint – brought by an attorney who has already been sued for defaming Mr. Combs – demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday,” according to Variety.