Serena Williams Finally Claps Back at Haters and Drake Fans After Super Bowl Crip-Walk

Looks like haters are still mad about Serena Williams’ crip-walking on the Super Bowl stage, but clearly the Grand Slam champion and her husband, co-founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian, are unfazed. Not like she needed to clear up speculation surrounding her jaw dropping appearance, but Williams had time to shut down rumors in the coldest way possible.

The tennis star first came under fire after fans began speculating she only danced on Drake’s grave because of their romantic history. But it was Ohanian who first painted the bigger picture for people calling his wife petty.

“Some of y’all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows,” he tweeted on Feb. 10. “This is bigger than the music.”

If it’s one thing Ohanian will do... it’s defend his family, and that’s when Williams replied to his checkmate tweet giving her hubby his props. She responded saying “That there my baby daddy and husband. Always got my back. I Love you.”

But that wasn’t it! Williams usually keeps her cool and never gives haters exactly what they want, and her full response was no different. Many people have been wondering if she would ever come out and speak directly about her performance, and to that, she gave the best answer.

“Gosh I’m so late to the game (I’ve been sick) & busy investing in billion dollar companies and running @WYNbeauty,” she continued. Clearly, the athlete is occupied with other matters and she said she’s “def not dancing to be petty lol,” she continued.

Back in 2011, Williams briefly dated the Canadian pop star, and ever since their semi-public breakup, Drake’s been using his music to troll the tennis star and her husband. Given that Drake officially lost the rap battle to Kendrick Lamar, many saw Williams’ crip-walking moment as the perfect chance for her to get her lick back, but according to Williams, that’s not what it was about... at all.

“I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold medals) that I simply don’t have time for petty. All love and respect always nothing negative here,” she concluded.

So although the world might have wished her Super Bowl pop up was just to be messy, it’s safe to say Williams is living her busy multi-million dollar life with her husband and their two daughters.