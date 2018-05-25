Photo: Adam Berry (Getty Images)

The love affair between these two unstable leaders has been the best episode of Catfish yet. First the president of the United States and the leader of North Korea played all volatile on social media; then Kim Jong Un had a change of heart and was finally ready to meet with his long-distance lover, but at the last minute Donald Trump got cold feet and sent a “Dear Kim Jong Un” letter. Now Kim has sent a message letting Trump know that he’s still there for him and can meet whenever he wants.



Early Friday morning, Trump sent out this tweet to his love:

“Only time [...] will tell!” [Insert vomit face.] Trump likely became nervous because he lied about his height, weight and hand size on his Match.com profile, and now he knows that an actual meeting with Kim means that’s he’s going to be exposed. Something tells me this love affair is still miles apart, although all signs are pointing to Kim in Trump’s separate bedroom—you know, the one where his wife isn’t allowed—watching Netflix.

I can’t with these two crazy kids. The last time I heard anyone speak of two obvious lovers who could never get on the same page was when my mother would listen to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and talk about the love that could have been between Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

These two men are infatuated with each other. They obsess over each other and how big the other’s nuclear weapons are. They brag about it and taunt each other with it.

Just know this: Whether or not Trump is ever going to meet with the North Korean leader has already been decided. It was decided months ago, and all of this back-and-forth on the meeting and whether it will happen is just drama.

Trump loves drama. He thrives on it. In fact, it’s arguably the only thing he does well. Trump even admitted that both North Korea and the United States were playing games over whether they’d meet.

“Everybody plays games. You know that,” he told reporters when asked about the ongoing talks, CNN reports. “You know that better than anybody.”

So for now the talk about the talk is back on; the president even claimed that the June 12 date is still on the table.

“We’re going to see what happens. We’re talking to them now. It was a very nice statement they put out,” Trump said on the South Lawn of the White House before leaving to give the commencement address at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland, according to CNN.



“We’ll see what happens. It could even be the 12th. We’re talking to them now,” he said. “They very much want to do it. We’d like to do it.”

Something tells me that Trump already has a rolled-up Forbes magazine with Kim’s name on it.