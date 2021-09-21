They say that if you want something done, ask a Black woman. The women we feature in this episode of The Root Institute are undeniable proof of this adage. We connected with LaTosha Brown of Black Voters Matter, Melanie Campbell of the National Black Coalition on Civic Participation, and Glynda Carr of Higher Heights to talk all things grassroots organizing and how they’ve skillfully managed to get our community fired up enough to turn Georgia, once a red state, blue, register new voters, demand action in Washington, D.C., and teach Black women how to run for office and win.

The work they do at the granular level speaks to more than just their dedication to their professions. It also exists as a call to action to serve, whether that’s traveling the country in a bus reimagining the Freedom Rides to fight voter suppression, joining our elected officials on Capitol Hill to stand up for greater race equity, or encouraging a record-number of Black women to seek office at every level of government.

Advertisement

Brown, Campbell and Carr have been doing the critical work, and they want you to know that you too have agency in all of this. LaTosha Brown says it plainly:

When it comes down to it, we deserve a government that fights for us, and if that means we have to take matters into our own hands—as these three women strongly encourage us to do—then so be it.

Advertisement

After watching these ladies chop it up, you just may be inspired to start your own grassroots organization, leverage your voting power to demand change, or even throw your hat into the ring to run for local office.

We invite you to join the conversation at The Root Institute daily, and to add your own thoughts to the discussion on social media by following the hashtag #RootInstitute.







