The Root Institute, now in its second year, is a virtual, collaborative conference exploring socio-political, cultural, and entertainment topics to advance the agenda of Black Americans, as exemplified by the current state of race relations in the US. The virtual event uses its platform to amplify leading Black voices discussing how to solve trending issues, provide tangible solutions, and setting the agenda for Black America’s future.



Politics/Social Justice | Entertainment | Entrepreneurship/Tech/Careers | Culture & Wellness

Tuesday, September 21: Politics/Social Justice



Voter Suppression. Police and Prison Reform. The Attacks on Critical Race Theory. How A Mission Becomes a Movement. So many issues are swirling around us right now, impacting on our very lives while a pandemic looms. In these intimate, insightful conversations, we offer thoughtful discourse to help make sense of it all while looking towards the future of Black America.

Wednesday, September 22: Entertainment



How can we use art to encourage activism? There are myriad ways the worlds of entertainment and media can be energized to educate, uplift, spread joy, and engage us around the issues that impact our communities. Featuring discussions with bright young minds like actor/activist Yara Shahidi, we break down what a powerful tool storytelling can be and how, when executed well, how art can change the world.

Thursday, September 23: Entrepreneurship/Tech/Careers



Is your mind on your small business? Are you looking for ways to tap into the new tech and cryptocurrency revolutions? Does the workplace still have relevance for Black women? In these discussions, we look for ways to advance ourselves in financial, entrepreneurial and corporate workspaces as we seek to deepen our understanding of these worlds.

Friday, September 24: Culture & Wellness



What learnings can we take away from our ancestors, Generation X, and the renewed focus on HBCUs? How does the past help us lean into a promising new future? We’re talking to thought leaders who are tapped into the heartbeat of our culture to discuss how we can use these learnings to create lasting change.