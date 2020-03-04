The Root Exclusive: Symone Sanders Is Part of the Dora Milaje

Photo : JOSEPH PREZIOSO ( Getty Images )

We should’ve known that Symone Sanders’ work as senior adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden was a cover. We should’ve known by the haircut and the “don’t take shit” attitude. We should’ve known with the way that she punishes pundits on a daily basis.



Symone Sanders is part of the Dora Milaje, the elite fighting group of black women from Wakanda. And she exposed herself as Milaje member Tuesday when an evil vegan protester attempted to storm the stage as Biden was taking a victory lap in Los Angeles after winning big on Super Tuesday, including at that time wins in Virginia, Alabama, Minnesota, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.



Advertisement

“Let’s get something straight. Wall Street didn’t build this country. You built this country. The middle class built this country. And unions built the middle class,” the former vice president said before a protester holding a “let dairy die” sign ran onstage, BuzzFeed News reports.



Although reports are that Biden doesn’t have security, The Root has confirmed that’s bullshit. Biden’s wife, Jill, blocked her husband from the woman holding a sign protesting dairy, which, for anyone who has been around someone who can’t stomach dairy can tell you, could’ve proven deadly.



Sanders, who was hiding her Wakanda attire under a striped blazer, appeared out of nowhere and grabbed the woman before dragging her offstage.



Twitter immediately noticed and acknowledged the super human feat.

Advertisement

Advertisement



And if you still don’t believe that Sanders is posing as a campaign worker to keep her cover secret, then just peep this tweet sent after risking her life to save possibly the next president from certain doom: