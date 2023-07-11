The Real Reason Trump Wants His Trial Postponed

President Donald Trump and his legal team aren’t done rifling through their bag of tricks. Late Monday night, the former President filed a motion to indefinitely postpone his trial in the federal documents case. As innocuous as that might sound, it’s actually a massive deal.

Trump’s attorneys argued, among other things, that he would be too busy running for President to deal with a trial. But let’s be real for a minute, Trump’s overflowing workload likely has very little to do with why he wants a trial after the 2024 election.

As President, Trump would have a ton of power to derail the federal case against him. One strong possibility is that Trump could simply try to pardon himself. In 2018, Trump said that he “had the absolute right to Pardon” himself. And on Tuesday, the New York Times reported that the President’s advisers have said in private conversations that Trump is “looking to win the election as a solution to his legal problems.” It’s an open question whether the courts would allow a self-pardon. Frankly, we’ve never had a President indicted on federal criminal charges to test the theory. But just because it’s controversial doesn’t mean Trump wouldn’t attempt it.

A pardon isn’t his only option. The Department of Justice is a part of the executive branch, which means, ultimately, they answer to the President. There would be very little stopping Trump from going after federal prosecutors on this case or the A ttorney G eneral . There’s also the tricky problem of an old Justice Department policy, which more or less prohibits a sitting President from being prosecuted. It’s not clear what would happen if the people serving at the leisure of the President were simultaneously trying to prosecute him. But plenty of experts believe that it would be n ext to impossible for the prosecution to continue if the trial is scheduled for after Trump assumes office.

All of this to say, running out the clock and praying he wins the 2024 Presidential election isn’t a bad legal strategy for Trump. Now, we’ll have to wait and see whether Trump appointee, Judge Aileen Cannon, agrees to push it back.