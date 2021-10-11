I’m not big on the hate-speech scene, so there must be a book or something of outlandish claims to make during speeches that only Trump and other elected officials who follow Trump have access to.



For some reason, the president of people who believe that Black people want to put a durag around Confederate states claimed without evidence, rumor or even a hint of truth that Haitian migrants looking to enter the United States “probably have AIDS.”



“Take a look at what’s happening in Haiti. A tremendous problem with AIDS,” he said in a recent interview with his errand boy, Sean Hannity.

“Many of those people will probably have AIDS, and they’re coming into our country, and we don’t do anything about it. We let everybody come in. It’s like a death wish for our country.”



Wait, before you get all riled up, ABC 7 notes that this isn’t the first time the former president has made blatantly racist and disparaging remarks about Haitians. How can any of us forget in 2018 and when he called Haiti, El Salvador and African nations “shithole countries”?



If you want to know why the comments are so hurtful, let’s start with the fact that they aren’t true. “HIV among Haitians ages 15 to 49 is just under 2% and Haiti’s HIV prevalence rate has declined significantly in recent decades, according to the United Nations,” ABC 7 notes.



But why would Trump let a little thing like facts get in his way when he’s made himself into a supervillain whose evil power is whipping his followers into a racist frenzy with lies.



“Tens of thousands of Haitians have been trying to enter the United States in recent months through the Texas border with Mexico. The island nation is facing increased violence and political turmoil following the assassination of the president in July and a powerful earthquake in August,” ABC 7 reports.



The United States recently deported about 7,000 Haitians because America hates people of color unless that color is from Europe, and then that’s OK.

