If this were a movie, you would have walked out of the theater by now.



On Tuesday, after President Donald Trump disinvited the champion Philadelphia Eagles to the White House and threw an all-wypipo party instead, he was caught mumbling the lyrics to “God Bless America.”

Seriously, after all of his patriotic bullshit, not to mention just outright lies, the president of the United States, who has run on a platform of being more American than the next guy (read: whiter than the next guy), doesn’t even know the words to “God Bless America.”

The glorious moment of irony, which will be lost on racist supporters who don’t care that the president knows all of the words to the Russian national anthem (OK, he probably doesn’t know all of the words to the Russian national anthem), was caught and immortalized on social media.

And I guess it doesn’t matter that his whole “Celebration of America” was based on a mountain of mistruths. The first was that the president was disinviting the Eagles because of players’ refusal to stand for the anthem. The truth is that not one Eagles player knelt during the season, but that didn’t stop Fox News from running a photo of players praying to help the president drive home his point—a move so manipulative that the station that pushes propaganda had to actually issue an apology.

“During our report about President Trump canceling the Philadelphia Eagles trip to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win, we showed unrelated footage of players kneeling in prayer,” Christopher Wallace, the executive producer of Fox News @ Night, said in the statement, USA Today reports. “To clarify, no members of the team knelt in protest during the national anthem throughout regular or post-season last year. We apologize for the error.”

It also doesn’t matter that photos of said “Celebration of America” were blindingly white—a sea of Croc wearers and AppleCare-manager seekers assembled at the White House to protest color in America—because that’s always what’s at the core of this president’s divisive presidency.

