The tragic murders of rappers Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke and Young Dolph will be at the center of a new television special airing exclusively on FOX Soul.

Per a press release provided to The Root, Crime & Hip Hop will center around the three men and will draw a “connection between crime and hip-hop artists, street culture, who these artists are as human beings and also learn why these awful murders continue to happen in today’s world.”

Hosted by Fox5 New York’s crime and investigative reporter Lisa Evers, the hour-long series will do a deep dive on the aftermath of Dolph’s death, “the impact he had within the hip hop community and the work he did to give back to Memphis.” For Pop’s portion, Evers will take a look at his “rise to fame, his past living in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood and his murder investigation.” Lastly, for Nipsey’s segment, Evers will discuss his “murder, the speculation surrounding the murder and the aftermath of his death within the community and his fans.”

Advertisement

As previously reported by The Root, Young Dolph, 36—whose real name is Adolph Thorton Jr.—was killed last November after being shot 22 times outside a South Memphis cookie shop. Prior to that, in May, 20-year-old Pop Smoke, a.k.a. Bashar Jackson, was murdered during a home invasion in Los Angeles. And in 2019, Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, a.k.a. Ermias Joseph Asghedom, 33, was killed after being shot multiple times outside his Marathon Clothing Company store in Hyde Park in Los Angeles.

The Root continues to send our condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of these artists. Crime & Hip Hop airs Tuesday, May 17 only on FOX Soul.