“Who all gon’ be there?” is typically the refrain when a last-minute invite comes our way. But when our inboxes were recently hit with an invite to Pyer Moss’ post-Met Gala fête, all we could do was lowkey kick ourselves (hard) for choosing to enjoy this New York Fashion Week from afar *shakes fist at the Delta variant*. After all, if not already well-evidenced by a series of incredible, always Blackity-Black runway presentations from the label, thanks to its founder and creative director Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss knows how to party—even in a pandemic, if its history-making Haute Couture show was any indication.



Advertisement

While we can’t say we’re exactly ready to party like it’s 2019, we’d be lying if we said there was no FOMO involved here. (Do we still stay that? What year is it even, at this point?) Of course, Pyer Moss had to rub it in, sharing pics with The Root of the packed Monday night event at the legendary Juniors restaurant o Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, presented by DeLeón Tequila and Cîroc Vodka as a big finish to NYFW. While the crowd was not fully masked (no word on vax status) it should also be noted that Pyer Moss was instrumental in distributing both PPE and much-needed funds to struggling creatives while Trump’s administration was still trying to figure it out last year, so we’re going to hope that spirit of protection and community welfare extended to these festivities.

All in all, it looks like a good time was had by all—just like the good old days *sniffle*. For the record, that “all” sipping on custom cocktails, including “Kerbito’s Way” and “Brooklyn’s Finest” reportedly included A$AP Ferg, Cordae, Baby Keem, Brandon Blackwood, Brent Faiyaz, Cynthia Erivo, Edvin Thompson, Fabolous, Jerry Lorenzo, Jidenna, Joey Bada$$, Johnny Nelson, Kennedy Yanko, Kenneth Nicholson, Mack Wilds, Model Roz, Naomi Osaka, Rickey Thompson, Sarunas J. Jackson, Sir John, Sophia Roe, Taofeek Abijako, Teyana Taylor, Wayman and Micah, and Whitney Peak—with Brooklyn’s own Lil’ Kim taking to the mic to rock the crowd.

But that’s okay—we’re fine. You?



Lil’ Kim performs Photo : BFA Photo : BFA Lil’ Kim and Kerby Jean-Raymond Photo : BFA Joey Bada$$ Photo : BFA Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Sarunas J. Jackson Photo : BFA Jidenna Photo : BFA Fabolous, left, and Mack Wilds Photo : BFA Cordae and Naomi Osaka Photo : BFA Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Rickey Thompson and Kerby Jean-Raymond Photo : BFA Teyana Taylor Photo : BFA Photo : BFA Kerby Jean-Raymond and Lil’ Kim Photo : BFA 1 / 12

G/O Media may get a commission Editor's choice Anker Wireless Charging Station • Charge your phone and watch simultaneously

• Wide compatibility with phones and watches

• Case friendly

$43 at Amazon | Buy Now

Of course, Pyer Moss’ wasn’t the only Met afterparty last night, even in Brooklyn; designer LaQuan Smith also hosted his own Met Gala afterparty, once again sponsored by Cîroc, along with Don Julio Tequila and Johnnie Walker. Countering his top-of-the-Empire State Building NYFW presentation, Smith migrated across the East River to host ‘Under the Bridge’ after the gala on Monday night. There A$AP Ferg performed (clearly making the rounds), as did City Girls, who performed their hits “Twerkulator” and “Act Up” as a packed crowd including Tyler Cameron, Lucky Daye and more looked on.

LaQuan Smith Photo : Jeff Schear ( Getty Images ) Allen Onyia Photo : Jeff Schear ( Getty Images ) Lucky Daye Photo : Jeff Schear ( Getty Images ) A$AP Ferg Photo : Jeff Schear ( Getty Images ) 1 / 4

Advertisement

Last but never least, there was the bad gal herself , who according to Vogue, had a super-exclusive shindig at New York City’s Davide. While the guest list remained cloistered, there we finally caught a glimpse at what Rih may have been wearing under that voluminous Balenciaga coatdress at the Gala; ever the queen of casual luxe, she paired a midriff-tied tee with a sheer skirt and sheer beaded du-rag, accessories with copious amounts of diamonds...and a new aspirational evening look was born.

Advertisement

Okay, so maybe we’re feeling a little left out. Thankfully, we can try this again in May, when the Met Gala resumes for Part Two of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and the world may hopefully be a little safer. Until then...

Advertisement



