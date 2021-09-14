Did you watch? If you are a lover of fashion—or just opulence and extra-ness, in general—no doubt you spent Monday night with your eyes trained on the step of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, as, after a 17-month delay, the Met Gala resumed its regular extravagance during New York Fashion Week, live-streamed for our viewing pleasure.

The theme? “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which, as previously reported by The Root, will take place in two parts, as the country in question continues to navigate the ongoing and unfortunately evolving pandemic. Accordingly, the Met’s list of ridiculously well-heeled invitees were required to be vaccinated for the event, for which many also wore masks coordinating with their ensembles when they weren’t preening for the cameras.

But with a theme as broad as American fashion—which should ostensibly be as broad and multifaceted as America itself—who actually understood and fulfilled the assignment? Or, in the words of a surprisingly underdressed Law Roach, the “image architect” behind Zendaya’s epic Met Gala looks, among many others (sadly, Zendaya was not in attendance last night): Who did what needed to be done?

There was ample red, white and blue on the red carpet, as well as nods to the American west via denim and designs by Ralph Lauren, arguably the best-known embodiment of mainstream American luxury fashion. However, by far the most provocative style statement of the night came not from an American entertainer—or an American designer, for that matter—and admittedly, it was one our favorites. New York state Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—AOC, if you’re nasty (or in “the Squad”)—enlisted Toronto native and 2021 The Glow Up 50 honoree Aurora James, founder and creative director of Brother Vellies, to create a gown that would express her message to America: “Tax the Rich.

“The medium is the message,” AOC wrote in an Instagram post showing the design in process. “Proud to work with Aurora James as a sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream Brother Vellies at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning the CFDA against all odds - and then work together to kick open the doors at the Met.” Notably, the duo also kicked those doors open wearing Brother Vellies shoes to match their gown, AOC’s red pair featuring “laces and bright flowers along the heel,” according to Vogue, which also noted that her Brother Vellies evening bag “also read ‘tax the rich,’ to drive the message home.”

“The time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all,” AOC added in her post. “Tax the Rich.”

“We can never get too comfortable in our seats at the table once they’ve been given,” James, also the founder of the growing retail equity movement known as 15 Percent Pledge, told Vogue. “We must always continue to push ourselves, push our colleagues, push the culture and push the country forward. Fashion is changing, America is changing. And as far as this theme goes, I think Alexandria and I are a great embodiment of the language fashion needs to consider adding to the general lexicon as we work towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and empowered future.”

While there were an ample amount of Black guests on the Met’s guest list last night, James was one of a handful of Black designers—including Christopher John Rogers, Sergio Hudson, Pyer Moss, Virgil Abloh, B. Michael, Fe Noel, Kenneth Nicholson and Jason Rembert of Aliétte—to be worn on the carpet Monday night. Indeed, despite the theme, the biggest moments still belonged to European designers—case in point: Lil Nas X’s regal three-part reveal, designed by Atelier Versace.

Lil Nas X in Atelier Versace Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Photo : Angela Weiss/AFP ( Getty Images ) Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) 1 / 7

Rihanna may now be well-established as a designer in her own right (the shuttering of the award-winning Fenty Maison notwithstanding), but for this year’s Met appearance, the former event co-host turned to Balenciaga for a voluminous custom cape, which she paired with an artfully tipped skully and jewels by Maria Tash. Oh—and she also accessorized with a beaming A$AP Rocky, who rocked a quilt-like wrap of his own by ERL (which he quickly doffed to reveal a relaxed riff on a tux). The appearance was the visibly happy couple’s first red carpet outing together since first sparking rumors at the 2019 British Fashion Awards.

Rihanna in Balenciaga Couture and Maria Tash jewelry Photo : Angela Weiss/AFP ( Getty Images ) A$AP Rocky in ERL; Rihanna in Balenciaga Couture and Maria Tash jewelry Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Photo : Angela Weiss/AFP ( Getty Images ) Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images ) Photo : Angela Weiss/AFP ( Getty Images ) 1 / 7

Who else stunned and stunted at this year’s Met Gala? As always, we’ve got all the Black excellence from the museum’s famed stairs below—including this year’s co-hosts, Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka. We’ll just call this slideshow “In (African) America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

2021 Met Gala Co-Host Amanda Gorman in Vera Wang Haute Couture Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) 2021 Met Gala Co-Host Naomi Osaka in Louis Vuitton Haute Couture Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Iman in Harris Reed Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Serena Williams in Gucci Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Allyson Felix in Fendi Couture Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Erykah Badu in Thom Browne Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Brooklyn United Marching Band Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Nia Dennis in Stella McCartney for Adidas Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Ciara in Dundas Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Yara Shahidi in Dior Haute Couture Jennifer Hudson in custom AZ Factory Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Saweetie in Christian Cowan Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Halle Bailey and Chlöe in Rodarte Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Megan Thee Stallion in Coach Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Cynthia Erivo in Moschino Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Tracee Ellis Ross in Balenciaga Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Virgil Abloh in his own design Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Jasmine Tookes in Oscar de la Renta Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Gabrielle Union in Iris Van Herpen Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Frank Ocean in Prada x Homer Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Tessa Thompson in Iris Van Herpen Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Storm Reid in Prada Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Teyana Taylor in Atelier Prabal Gurung Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images ) Simone Biles in Area and Athleta Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Michaela Coel in Balenciaga Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images ) Ariana DeBose in Michael Kors Collection Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Kirsten Corley and Chance The Rapper in Ralph Lauren Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Lupita Nyong'o in Atelier Versace Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Regina King in Michael Kors Collection Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Alicia Keys in AZ Factory and Swizz Beatz Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Russell Westbrook Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) , Angela Weiss/AFP ( Getty Images ) Mary J. Blige in Dundas Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Venus Williams in Atelier Prabal Gurung Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Laura Harrier in Altuzarra Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Tyler Mitchell in Bode Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Normani in Valentino Haute Couture Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Audra McDonald Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Imaan Hammam in vintage Atelier Versace Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Jackie Aina in Fe Noel Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Ava DuVernay in Prada Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Whoopi Goldberg in Valentino Haute Couture Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Taraji P. Henson in Moschino Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Ayesha and Steph Curry Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Heron Preston Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams in Chanel Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Alton Mason Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Janet Mock in Valentino Haute Couture Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Paloma Elsesser in Zac Posen Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Mj Rodriguez in Thom Browne Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Christopher John Rogers and Jordan Alexander in Christopher John Rogers Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Adrienne Warren in Dundas Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Kid Cudi in Louis Vuitton Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Winnie Harlow in Iris Van Herpen Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Kehlani in Aliétte Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Keke Palmer in Sergio Hudson Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Jeremy O. Harris in Tommy Hilfiger Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Joan Smalls in Ralph Lauren Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Natalia Bryant in Connor Ives Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Kerby Jean-Raymond in Pyer Moss Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Indya Moore in Saint Laurent Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Leslie Campos in Atelier Prabal Gurung Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Alicia Quarles Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) KiKi Layne Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Amandla Stenberg in Thom Browne Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Dev Hynes Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Adut Akech Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Aldis Hodge Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Bill de Blasio, Charlaine McCray and Danté de Blasio Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Leyna Bloom Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images ) Jeremy Pope Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Sloane Stephens in Aliétte Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Lewis Hamilton in Kenneth Nicholson Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Whitney Peak Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Precious Lee in Area Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Anok Yai in Oscar de la Renta Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Tomi Adeyemi Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Law Roach Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Marcus Samuelsson and Dawn Davis in B. Michael Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Ashton Sanders Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images ) Giveon Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Symone in Moschino Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Jameel Mohammed Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) P.J. Tucker in Gucci Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Nyjah Huston in Gucci Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) LaQuan Smith Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Sha'Carri Richardson Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) Mykal Kilgore Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images ) 1 / 88

You can see all the looks from the Met Gala red carpet in exclusive coverage on Vogue. com.



