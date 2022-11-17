Nominations for the 2023 Grammys may be set in stone, but that doesn’t mean some artists are happy with the results.

One of those artists includes Summer Walker, whose 2021 album, Still Over It, based on the data alone, was one of the most commercially successful albums released in the genre. Despite that and the fact that it was released within the eligibility period, it received “N o L ove” from the Recording Academy. (I previously got on my mini soap box about this on Wednesday as well, but I digress.)

This, in turn, prompted the “Unloyal” artist and Justice Baiden, the c0-founder of her label, to express their grievances on social media on Wednesday.

“As for the grammys for a 2nd time, the math is literally not mathing,” Walker said in since-expired Instagram story posts, per Complex. “I was gone post some numbers but it’s ok, atleast the streets fuq with me. y’all always pack out every show & support everytime I drop so thanks for the love I do receive. Thanks for all the overflowing love in my dm’s.”

Added Baiden in a series of tweets: “Summer Walker not getting a Grammy nom is actually treason—smfh. I was cool when we got snubbed for Over It but then Still Over It smashed every record affected culture and was a masterclass on songwriting—Grammys not acknowledging Summer Walker really makes me lose my complete faith in that entity as a whole—time to move on I fear.”

Baiden then went on to highlight other Black women artists that he felt were snubbed including Ari Lennox, SZA, and Kehlani.

Additionally, on Wednesday, Walker shared some social media posts from fans and celebs who also felt the Grammys missed.

“Things that make you go hmmm????” Kelly Rowland wrote in her Instagram stories, showing support for Walker. “Why was @summerwalker’s album not nominated for a Grammy? It was damn good!! PERIOD!!”