The president’s diet consists of a half-trough filled with extra soggy KFC original recipe, a small jar of mayonnaise, two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, a large chocolate milkshake (which is his actual McDonald’s order) and a chalice full of baby goat vomit. His McDonald’s order alone is almost 2,500 calories so once you factor in the four ostrich eggs and the bowl of uncooked monkey brains, you’re looking at a good 15,000 calories before he gorges on dinner to retire to his sleep coffin.



The only exercise Donald Trump engages in is riling up the yokels during his endless rallies. So Trump is fat—he just hides his fatness behind really wide ties. As it stands, Trump’s ties are the size of a normal person’s sweatpants leg. But Trump’s weight would’ve never been mentioned on The Root had he not tried to fat shame a protester during a rally in New Hampshire.



Thursday night, Trump was holding a racists’ pep-rally—which have come to be the hallmark of his presidency—at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester, when a heckler began heckling (Can a heckler be silent or does one have to heckle in order to be a heckler? Can you walk into an event and not say anything and still be called a heckler? If I wrote a note on a piece of paper during an event and passed it up to the front, is this also heckling? Just wondering.) And that’s when Trump, the president of the United States of America, said: “That guy has got a serious weight problem. Go home, start exercising.”

Trump wasn’t done; realizing that he’s not exactly slight of build, he added: “Gotta bigger problem than I do. Got a bigger problem than all of us.”



And because Trump had to really stick it to the protester, he added: “Now he goes home and his mom says, ‘What the hell have you just done?’”

HuffPost reports that the protester was escorted out by security and without even a hint of irony or self-awareness, Trump then proclaimed that his political movement is “built on love”—and by built on love, he means white nationalist values and traditions.



From HuffPost:

And despite the “love” theme, the president also mocked his Democratic opponents in the 2020 presidential race, particularly Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump’s speech Thursday was his second public event since back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 3 and Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4 killed 31 people and injured many more. The suspect in the El Paso shooting allegedly admitted that he targeted Mexican immigrants.

Clearly, the fat man with the extra-wide ties is delusional.