When actor Christian Bale met Donald Trump, he couldn’t understand why he kept talking about how much they are alike, considering they’d both lost their parents and here he was living in Trump Tower and Bale was residing in Wayne Manor. Trump told Bale of his days as a single millionaire philanthropist but it wasn’t until Trump asked how Alfred was doing and pleaded to see Bale’s utility belt that it finally dawned on Bale that Trump wasn’t hitting on him, he really thought that the actor was Bruce Wayne!



Bale told Variety during a press tour for his new movie Vice, in which he plays former Vice President Dick Cheney, that the one time he met Trump was in 2011 when he was filming the Batman/Bruce Wayne film The Dark Knight Rises.

“I met him, one time,” Bale told Variety. “We were filming on Batman in Trump Tower and he said, ‘Come on up to the office.’”

Bale continued, “I think he thought I was Bruce Wayne because I was dressed as Bruce Wayne. So he talked to me like I was Bruce Wayne and I just went along with it, really. It was quite entertaining. I had no idea at the time that he would think about running for president.”

The British actor also had no idea at the time the man he was talking to wasn’t joking. He reportedly texted all his friends about possible investments in Moscow that he had planned with Mr. Wayne. It wasn’t until several of Trump’s friends kept explaining that an actor is someone who portrays a character and that Bruce Wayne wasn’t a real person that Trump reportedly called everyone stupid and ran into his room where he proceeded to beat his own buttocks with rolled-up Forbes magazine.

Bale also told the magazine that to prepare for Vice, he gained 40 pounds of weight by eating pie.

“You eat a lot of pies. You eat whatever’s handy. That’s what you do,” He said.

The president is also reportedly gaining weight for his role as a self-respected leader of the free world by eating KFC.

