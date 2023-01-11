The Biden Document Story is Confusing. Here's What You Actually Need to Know

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

President Joe Biden having a “classified documents” scandal was not exactly on my 2023 bingo card . I mean, how many Presidents involved in document-related shenanigans can we possibly handle at once?

It shouldn’t surprise anyone to discover that these two situations are very different and, honestly, calling the Biden situation a scandal is a bit of stretch. But for everyone dying to understand exactly what’s going on here, we’ve compiled a list of the five things you need to know.

1. What w as f ound and w here?

Alright, so let’s start with the what and the where. Roughly 10 classified documents were found at Joe Biden’s private office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, according to CNN News. The outlet reported that “sources familiar with the matter” said that the documents included “intelligence memos and briefing materials that covered topics including Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom.”

The documents were reportedly from between 2013 and 2016, during Biden’s time as Vice President. According to CNN, the items were discovered in boxes containing personal family items, including funeral arrangements for his son, Beau Biden.

2. When w ere t hey d iscovered?

The documents were found in early November, less than a week before the midterms. According the New York Times, Biden’s lawyers found the documents while closing down his Penn office in DC. They reportedly noticed that some of the folders labeled personal actually contained “classified” information.

His attorneys immediately reached out to the National Archives and Records Administration and Biden’s team turned over several boxes of information. According to CNN reports, some of the turned over boxes included personal information out of an “abundance of caution.”

3. How di d Biden r espond?

T he f irst thing to get out of the way is that Biden is not the one who made the information public. His lawyers found out about the documents in November, and we only found out about it through a CBS news reports on Monday.

The Biden administration does seem to be “cooperating” with the archives and the Justice Department. “We’re cooperating fully — cooperating fully — with the review, which I hope will be completed soon,” Biden said on Tuesday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland selected John Lausch, the US Attorney in Chicago and a Trump appointee, to oversee the investigation into the documents, according to CNN.

4. How d oes t his d iffer f rom w hat h appened w ith Donald Trump?

The only real similarity between the two situations is that classified documents were found in places they shouldn’t have been.

In Donald Trump’s case, at least 325 documents were found, 60 of which were top secret, according to CNN News. In Biden’s case, 10 documents were found, an un known number of which were “top secret.”

Their responses to people finding the documents were also vastly different. As we mentioned above, Biden and his attorneys appear to be cooperating with the appropriate government agencies.

Trump on the other hand, spent months delaying efforts from the National Archives to look at the documents, refused to fully comply with a subpoena, and then seemed to lie about what documents he had. Not to mention the fact that, according to the New York Times, Trump may have “mutilated” several of the missing files.

As far as we know, the documents in Biden’s possession were in tact. According to the New York Times, the fact that Biden didn’t destroy documents and turned them over upon their discovery means he likely isn’t in the same legal jeopardy as his predecessor.

5. What’s the p olitical f all o ut?

Republicans are in control of the House, and that means Biden could be looking at a potential investigation.

Rep. James Comer, who is likely going to be in charge of the House Oversight Committee, said that Republicans planned on looking into the Biden documents, according to CBS News.

“We’re requesting information related to the raid of Mar-a-Lago,” he said, referencing the Aug. 8 search conducted by the FBI at Trump’s Florida residence. “Now we’re expanding that to include what Joe Biden had.”

What we know so far seems pretty different from what went down with Trump, but Republicans aren’t going to let us forget about Biden’s classified documents any time soon.