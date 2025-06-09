The Best Black Looks From the 2025 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Getty Images

When some of the biggest stars get together at Radio City Musical Hall to celebrate Broadway’s best, you already know you can expect some pretty great fashion. The 2025 Tony Awards did not disappoint, with stars, including Audra McDonald, Samuel L. Jackson and host Cynthia Erivo showing up on the red carpet in show-stopping lewks that left us wanting more.

We know the awards have already been given out, but here are some of our favorite looks from the Black stars who rocked the red carpet at the 2025 Tony Awards.

Cynthia Erivo

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Host Cynthia Erivo turned every head on the red carpet in this blush-colored Schiaparelli gown. Her simple jewelry was the perfect choice to show off the beautifully bejeweled neckline.

Camille A. Brown

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Tony-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown glowed in this blue bodycon gown.

Audra McDonald

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Before Best Actress nominee Audra McDonald stunned the audience with an amazing performance from her hit show, “Gypsy,” she worked the red carpet in this eye-catching gown.

Michelle Williams

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

“Death Becomes Her” actress and Destiny’s Child alum Michelle Williams wore a beautiful black floor-length dress from Bibhu Mohapatra’s ready-to-wear collection.

Sasha Hutchings

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

We love the romantic ruffles in actress Sasha Hutchings’s sheer sky blue gown.

Renee Elise Goldsberry

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“Hamilton” actress Renee Elise Goldsberry keeps it simple and sexy in a high-slit gown from Donna Karan.

Joy Woods

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Joy Woods is a golden girl in this beautiful metallic long-sleeved look.

Natalie Venetia Belcon

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Actress Natalie Venetia Belcon, who won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical Tony for her role in “Buena Vista Social Club,” is giving Broadway diva in the best way in a black gown and cape with feathered details.

Danielle Brooks

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Tony-nominated actress Danielle Brooks werks a couture dress by designer Stephane Rolland, but we have to pause to appreciate her beautiful braided updo.

Kalen Allen

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Who says men have to wear all black? Kalen Allen brightens up the carpet with this jewel-toned suit.

James Monroe Iglehart

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

We’re used to seeing him in his genie costume, but we’re not mad at Aladdin actor James Monroe Inglehart’s double-breasted jacket and sneakers.

Cynthia Erivo

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

So, we know this is supposed to be about red carpet looks, but we had to give a special shout out to Cynthia Erivo for the purple gown with feathered neckline she wore during a performance.

Paul Tazewell

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Of course the winner of the Best Costume Design, Musical Tony would stun on the red carpet. We see you, Paul Tazewell.

Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson Jackson

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

We love the subtle sequin details in Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson’s coordinating black looks.